In a recent development, Embark Studios, creators of the popular online shooter game The Finals, released Update 1.4.1, focusing on refining the game's aim assist mechanics. This move is a response to player feedback and continues the trend of regular updates, underscoring Embark Studios' commitment to enhancing their flagship game since its debut at The Game Awards in 2023.

The Finals, known for its live-service model, has consistently evolved through both significant and minor updates. This approach reflects Embark Studios' dedication to a player-first philosophy, which has been a key part of their strategy. This player-centric approach was evident from the multiple beta sessions preceding the game’s launch and has persisted in the form of a continuous dialogue with the player community for post-launch enhancements.

Despite receiving widespread acclaim, the developers have remained engaged with the community, welcoming suggestions and feedback to further improve the gaming experience. A particular point of discussion among players has been the game's cloaking device, which some have found to be overly effective in the competitive environment of The Finals matches.

The Finals Latest Update Addresses Community's Concern Over Aim Assist

The topic of aim assist has become a central concern among players. In response, Embark Studios conducted a thorough review of the aim assist feature, leading to the release of Update 1.4.1. This update, mainly targeting the aim assist mechanics, demonstrates the studio’s receptiveness to community feedback. Embark Studios has expressed gratitude to its player base for their active participation in the game’s continuous improvement process. The studio also teased a larger update scheduled for release the following week, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to game development and refinement.

As The Finals continues to grow and reach new player milestones, Embark Studios utilizes the extensive data collected to improve the game's aim assist feature. Update 1.4.1 includes several adjustments to the aim assist system. These changes involve reducing the ability for rapid 90-degree turns, decreasing zoom snapping, and lowering the stickiness of player aiming by minimizing camera magnetism. Additionally, the update addresses a bug that allowed aim assist to target invisible players. This fix was deemed crucial for game balance.

🛠️ We’re back with a small patch that addresses community feedback on aim assist. These changes are the result of an in-depth review of how aim assist works in the game. Another bigger update due next week, stay tuned! 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/UiRvxS87l5 — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) January 11, 2024

The community has largely welcomed these changes, praising Embark Studios for their attention to detail and responsiveness to player feedback. However, the desire for continuous improvement remains strong within the player base. Many are calling for additional content, enhanced cosmetics, and the inclusion of text chat as an optional communication method, supplementing the existing voice chat and ping systems. This feature is seen as a way to broaden communication options within the game.

The Finals’ player community's unwavering enthusiasm, coupled with Embark Studios' proactive approach to game development, suggests that The Finals will continue to grow and evolve. The game’s community-driven development model appears to be a successful strategy, ensuring that The Finals remains a dynamic and engaging experience for its players. With the ongoing dialogue between the developers and the community, The Finals is poised to maintain its position as a leading title in the online gaming world.

For a comprehensive understanding of all the changes and enhancements introduced in Update 1.4.1, players and enthusiasts are encouraged to view the full list of patch notes provided below.

The Finals Update 1.4.1 Patch Notes

Aim Assistance

Zoom Snapping Angular Velocity now has a max cap, preventing unintended rapid 90-degree turns.

Camera Magnetism will now be reduced to 35% from 50%, making player aim less sticky and lowering controller accuracy.

Zoom Snapping Time will now be reduced to 0.25s from 0.3s.

Zoom Snapping will now be removed from the SR-84 Sniper Rifle, Revolver, LH1, and all Shotguns, as it buffs them more than other weapons.

Aim assist will now ignore invisible players, fixing a bug with the existing system.

Clients running key re-mapping programs on PC will not have access to aim assist.

