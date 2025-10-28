The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Washington Commanders on Monday night. However, it was far from an easy game. The Kansas City offense was a bit slow out of the gate on Monday. Their effort certainly wasn't helped by two first-half interceptions from superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw a pick to Marshon Lattimore in the first quarter. Later on, he threw another pick that hit off the hands of Travis Kelce. The Chiefs and Commanders went into halftime tied 7-7. However, Kansas City turned things on in the second half. They outscored Washington 21-0 to claim a 28-7 win and move to 5-3 on the season.

The early interceptions were certainly concerning. After the game, Mahomes spoke about how he was able to move on from those unfortunate mishaps and focus on moving the ball down the field. The strategy was a lot more straightforward than some may think. “You’ve gotta move on from mistakes,” he explained, via 96.5 The Fan.

Mahomes certainly did that, rallying to throw for three touchdowns on the night. His run game also helped out. Kareem Hunt punched in a touchdown while the team ran for 140 yards. Kansas City's defense supported the offense by forcing four turnovers in this game.

The Commanders have fallen to 3-5 on the season with this loss. Washington has not had the season many envisioned entering 2025. Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has missed time due to injury. However, the team has not played to the standard they did in 2024 when they made their run to the NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have improved to 5-3 on the season. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster early in the season. However, improved play from Mahomes has helped Kansas City turn things around. They look like one of the better teams in the AFC once again. And they will look to make it three straight wins when they face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.