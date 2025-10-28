Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 9 2025

Week 8 of the NFL season is behind us and fantasy managers are already looking ahead towards a Week 9 full of intriguing matchups and changes atop the fantasy rankings. The first half of the season has brought a rollercoaster of emotions across the NFL landscape as the fantasy wide receiver position has been one of the more volatile we've seen in recent memory.

Across PPR leagues, the wide receiver slot is arguably the most important in fantasy starting lineups as volume receivers like Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Rams' Puka Nacua lead all fantasy players. Accounting for another slate of upcoming bye weeks, the rankings will shift as a number of players also look to return from injury.

Luckily, no major receivers within the top-25 suffered injuries during Week 8. According to latest reports, Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua is expected to return against the Saints after a brief injury stint, while Jets' Garrett Wilson remains ‘questionable' heading into the bye week. Texans' Nico Collins suffered a concussion in Week 7, missed Week 8, remains ‘questionable' heading into Week 9.

Top Fantasy Wide Receivers – Week 9

Likely to return to action since leaving Week 7 with an injury, Rams' Puka Nacua should retain his spot as fantasy football's top wide receiver. Prior to being shelved, Nacua notched reception totals 10-8-11-13-10 with three games over 100 receiving yards. Facing a porous New Orleans Saints' secondary in Week 9, Nacua should flourish once again as he returns hungry to get back. Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase should see a similar script as he's notched 38 total receptions in the last three games with Joe Flacco as his quarterback.

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Vikings' Justin Jefferson will continue hanging around the elite tier of pass catchers for the near future. Of these WR1 candidates, Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the most interesting matchup in Week 9 against a Washington Commanders' secondary allowing 364.3 passing yards per game to opponents and 18 passing touchdowns on the year – JSN has all the potential of a WR1 week.

Rams' Davante Adams will continue to build upon his solid year, posting WR1 numbers as a WR2 opposite of teammate Puka Nacua. Chiefs' Rashee Rice returned from his suspension as immediately became the most explosive player in Kansas City's offense, making him a top-10 wide receiver if the Chiefs can continue rolling.

Wide Receivers rising quickly

The Chicago Bears have won four of their last five games and receiver Rome Odunze has been a massive part of their success. While a rookie, Odunze has been a sure-handed outlet for Caleb Williams and leads the team in targets (56), receptions (31), receiving yards (473), and touchdowns (5) opposite some of his veteran teammates. Expect Odunze to continue climbing the ladder if the Bears offense can sustain this pace.

The Los Angeles Chargers have also seen their inconsistencies at the wide receiver position and after Quentin Johnston was looking like the WR1 in this offense, he posted 0 catches in Week 9. In the meantime, Ladd McConkey has seen his best two games of the season with 15 combined receptions over the last two, suggesting he may be reclaiming his role as Justin Herbert's go-t0 option in the passing. While the emergence of TE Oronde Gadsden II may put a dent in his target share, McConkey should see a much better second half of the season.

Sleepers

Activated off the PUP list for the first time since tearing his ACL in last year's Regular Season finale, Green Bay Packers' WR Christian Watson returned against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching four passes for 85 yards. He was plugged right into action as the deep threat for quarterback Jordan Love and could see a big rest of the season as he looked great in his return.

Buffalo Bills' Khalil Shakir also saw his best game of the season in Week 8 with six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, all single-game highs for him this season. Similar to last year, Josh Allen may begin relying on Shakir once the weather gets colder as the most reliable pass-catcher in this offense.

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – Week 9