Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 9 2025

A new week of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is here - find out where we're ranking all the Wide Receivers head of Week 9.

By 
Google News Preferred Source
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up against the New York Jets

Week 8 of the NFL season is behind us and fantasy managers are already looking ahead towards a Week 9 full of intriguing matchups and changes atop the fantasy rankings. The first half of the season has brought a rollercoaster of emotions across the NFL landscape as the fantasy wide receiver position has been one of the more volatile we've seen in recent memory.

Across PPR leagues, the wide receiver slot is arguably the most important in fantasy starting lineups as volume receivers like Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Rams' Puka Nacua lead all fantasy players. Accounting for another slate of upcoming bye weeks, the rankings will shift as a number of players also look to return from injury.

Luckily, no major receivers within the top-25 suffered injuries during Week 8. According to latest reports, Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua is expected to return against the Saints after a brief injury stint, while Jets' Garrett Wilson remains ‘questionable' heading into the bye week. Texans' Nico Collins suffered a concussion in Week 7, missed Week 8, remains ‘questionable' heading into Week 9.

Top Fantasy Wide Receivers – Week 9

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Likely to return to action since leaving Week 7 with an injury, Rams' Puka Nacua should retain his spot as fantasy football's top wide receiver. Prior to being shelved, Nacua notched reception totals 10-8-11-13-10 with three games over 100 receiving yards. Facing a porous New Orleans Saints' secondary in Week 9, Nacua should flourish once again as he returns hungry to get back. Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase should see a similar script as he's notched 38 total receptions in the last three games with Joe Flacco as his quarterback.

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Vikings' Justin Jefferson will continue hanging around the elite tier of pass catchers for the near future. Of these WR1 candidates, Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the most interesting matchup in Week 9 against a Washington Commanders' secondary allowing 364.3 passing yards per game to opponents and 18 passing touchdowns on the year – JSN has all the potential of a WR1 week.

Rams' Davante Adams will continue to build upon his solid year, posting WR1 numbers as a WR2 opposite of teammate Puka Nacua. Chiefs' Rashee Rice returned from his suspension as immediately became the most explosive player in Kansas City's offense, making him a top-10 wide receiver if the Chiefs can continue rolling.

Wide Receivers rising quickly

The Chicago Bears have won four of their last five games and receiver Rome Odunze has been a massive part of their success. While a rookie, Odunze has been a sure-handed outlet for Caleb Williams and leads the team in targets (56), receptions (31), receiving yards (473), and touchdowns (5) opposite some of his veteran teammates. Expect Odunze to continue climbing the ladder if the Bears offense can sustain this pace.

Article Continues Below

The Los Angeles Chargers have also seen their inconsistencies at the wide receiver position and after Quentin Johnston was looking like the WR1 in this offense, he posted 0 catches in Week 9. In the meantime, Ladd McConkey has seen his best two games of the season with 15 combined receptions over the last two, suggesting he may be reclaiming his role as Justin Herbert's go-t0 option in the passing. While the emergence of TE Oronde Gadsden II may put a dent in his target share, McConkey should see a much better second half of the season.

Sleepers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) reacts during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) reacts during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Activated off the PUP list for the first time since tearing his ACL in last year's Regular Season finale, Green Bay Packers' WR Christian Watson returned against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching four passes for 85 yards. He was plugged right into action as the deep threat for quarterback Jordan Love and could see a big rest of the season as he looked great in his return.

Buffalo Bills' Khalil Shakir also saw his best game of the season in Week 8 with six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, all single-game highs for him this season. Similar to last year, Josh Allen may begin relying on Shakir once the weather gets colder as the most reliable pass-catcher in this offense.

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings – Week 9

  1. Puka Nacua, LAR – vs. NO
  2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN – vs. CHI
  3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA – @WAS
  4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL – vs. ARI
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET – vs. MIN
  6. Justin Jefferson, MIN – @DET
  7. Rashee Rice, KC – @BUF
  8. Davante Adams, LAR – vs. NO
  9. Jaylen Waddle, MIA – vs. BAL
  10. Nico Collins, HOU – (questionable) vs. DEN
  11. George Pickens, DAL – vs. ARI
  12. Rome Odunze, CHI – @CIN
  13. Chris Olave, NO – @LAR
  14. Drake London, ATL – @NE
  15. Deebo Samuel, WAS – vs. SEA
  16. Tee Higgins, CIN – vs. CHI
  17. DK Metcalf, PIT – vs. IND
  18. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI – @DAL
  19. Xavier Worthy, KC – @BUF
  20. Ladd McConkey, LAC – @TEN

Week 9 BYE: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

More NFL News
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Travis Kelce reacts to matching Priest Holmes in Chiefs franchise historyBen Strauss ·
Madden 26 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date
Madden 26 Week 9 Roster Update Release DateMassimo Marchiano ·
NFL Fantasy Football Week 9 Running back rankings, Week 9 Fantasy Rankings
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 9 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders’ Dan Quinn admits Washington ‘left opportunities on the field’ in MNF loss to ChiefsJayesh Pagar ·
Andy Reid and Travis Kelce celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid celebrates Travis Kelce for new KC recordJayesh Pagar ·
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Commanders fans down bad after sloppy loss to Patrick Mahomes, ChiefsMike Gianakos ·
You may also like
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice reveals why he felt like Patrick Mahomes in MNF winChiefs WR Rashee Rice reveals why he felt like Patrick Mahomes in MNF win
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reveals how he moved on from early MNF interceptionsChiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reveals how he moved on from early MNF interceptions
Commanders most to blame for blowout loss to Chiefs on Monday Night FootballCommanders most to blame for blowout loss to Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Terry McLaurin exits MNF vs. Chiefs with apparent injuryTerry McLaurin exits MNF vs. Chiefs with apparent injury
Aaron Glenn’s first Jets win draws Dan Campbell reactionAaron Glenn’s first Jets win draws Dan Campbell reaction
Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald vocal on potentially ‘active’ trade deadlineSeahawks’ Mike Macdonald vocal on potentially ‘active’ trade deadline
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce reach elite QB-TE territory amid MNF blowoutChiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce reach elite QB-TE territory amid MNF blowout
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce joins historic Rob Gronkowski club amid MNF vs. CommandersChiefs’ Travis Kelce joins historic Rob Gronkowski club amid MNF vs. Commanders
Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Week 9Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Week 9
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs-Commanders game after Travis Kelce touchdownTaylor Swift spotted at Chiefs-Commanders game after Travis Kelce touchdown
Deebo Samuel somehow pops Marcus Mariota screen into Chiefs defender’s handsDeebo Samuel somehow pops Marcus Mariota screen into Chiefs defender’s hands
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ luck keeps getting worse with Travis Kelce-assisted interceptionChiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ luck keeps getting worse with Travis Kelce-assisted interception
CeeDee LambFantasy FootballJaxon Smith-NjigbaPuka Nacua