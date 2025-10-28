It may have taken the Los Angeles Dodgers nearly two full games' worth of innings, but they finally did it. They outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays in an 18-inning marathon, with Freddie Freeman dealing the decisive blow — a walk-off home run on a full-count sinker in the middle of the zone from Brendon Little — to give the Dodgers a 6-5 win on the night and a 2-1 lead in the 2025 World Series.

Extra innings were quite frustrating for the Dodgers; the Blue Jays were always giving them a free baserunner whenever Shohei Ohtani was up to bat, and yet they couldn't capitalize. Even Freeman had some missed opportunities to end the game, and so did Mookie Betts. But in the end, the Dodgers prevailed and have now taken control of the series — much to the delight of Dodgers fans on social media who stayed up just to watch their team complete the marathon victory.

Freeman, in particular, drew so much praise from fans on X (formerly Twitter), as he had yet another World Series moment that fans will remember him by even long after he's retired.

“Freddie Freeman not only deserves a statue but also direct possession of all revenue stemming from his jersey sales and anything involving his likeliness till the day he f**king dies,” @PukaMVP wrote.

“bottom of the 18th inning of world series game 3, tied 5-5 for the past 11 innings, full count, been playing for over 6.5 hours.. freddie: *hits a walk-off home run* freddie freeman you absolute legend,” @mandysurn added.

“Freddie Freeman's clutch gene is off the charts. Dude's writing his own chapter in World Series history. Absolute legend,” @0xRavaillac furthered.

“they’re gonna build a freddie freeman statue and it’s gonna be made of porcelain,” @gabaghouuul noted.

“I need a Freddie freeman statue outside of Dodger stadium by tomorrow,” @MiaAgraviador expressed.

Freddie Freeman does it again for the Dodgers

Last year, Freeman came to the plate in Game 1 of the World Series with the bases loaded for the Dodgers. The New York Yankees decided to pitch to Freeman instead, with lefty Nestor Cortes on the mound. What followed was one of the greatest moments in postseason history, as Freeman walked-off the Yankees with a grand slam, setting things in motion for the Dodgers' World Series win.

A year later, Freeman is back at it again, this time hitting a solo, walk-off homer to give the Dodgers the lead in the series. And it looks like LA is on its way to winning two consecutive World Series titles.