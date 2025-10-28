The Washington Commanders' three-game losing streak hit a new low on Monday Night Football, as the Commanders fell 28-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Head coach Dan Quinn saw his team create two first-half turnovers but fail to convert them into points, ultimately watching the Chiefs pull away after halftime.

Following the game, Quinn addressed the missed chances that defined the loss, as per NBC4 Sports on X.

“I thought heading into the game and early and the energy, the juice and the speed, I saw and felt that from the minute we stepped on the field,” Quinn said. “But man, did we leave a lot of opportunities out there tonight. And you cannot leave that many chances out there and expect to win, especially against this team.”

Those missed opportunities were glaring throughout the first half. The Commanders forced two Patrick Mahomes interceptions in the opening quarter but came away with zero points. One sequence ended with a failed fourth-and-1 deep in Chiefs territory, keeping the game scoreless before Kansas City struck first.

Washington briefly tied it 7-7 on Terry McLaurin's touchdown before halftime. But Kansas City dominated after the break with back-to-back scoring drives, turning a tied game into a 21-7 lead and eventually sealing it 28-7.

“Not capitalised on the turnovers, not winning our fourth downs, they did,” Quinn added. “It was great to see us get in some of the takeaways. That's been an emphasis of what we've been hitting on. But leaving here, you cannot leave that many opportunities out there.”

Marcus Mariota started in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, throwing for 213 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The loss dropped Washington to 3-5, their third straight defeat after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season.

The Commanders now host Seattle on Sunday night, looking to end the skid and tighten up the situational execution that has plagued them through three games. Quinn's message was clear: missed opportunities won't beat championship-caliber teams.