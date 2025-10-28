Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 9 2025

As Week 9 of the NFL season is already upon behind us, fantasy managers are looking ahead towards a whole new week of matchups and changes atop the rankings. The first half of the season has brought major upsets, injuries, tremendous plays, and spectacular performances. Rookies are seemingly taking over the fantasy landscape one carry or reception at a time, making for one of the most volatile and exciting fantasy seasons in recent memory.

Accounting for one of the more important slots in a successful fantasy football roster, attention to the running back position has been paramount given the relative scarcity and volatility among first-string ball carriers. Running backs are more valuable than ever and could be the difference between missing the fantasy playoffs and winning a league championship.

The most significant injury of Week 8 came to New York Giants' Cam Skattebo, who dislocated his ankle in a nasty scene, likely to be out for an the rest of the season. Browns' rookie phenom Quinshon Judkins (shoulder) left his game and did not return with Saquon Barkley (groin) suffering a similar setback.

Top Fantasy Running Backs – Week 9, 2025

San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor will continue flipping spots atop our rankings if they continue playing at their feverish paces. McCaffrey led all fantasy players in Week 8 with 43.1 points and Taylor notched his second-straight three-touchdown game, earning 41.4 fantasy points against the Titans. With Taylor firmly in the NFL MVP conversation alongside quarterback and teammate Daniel Jones, expect him to continue ranking amongst the top spot for the rest of the season.

Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson will also retain their rankings within the top-5 as both players have shown an ability to be their team's sole source of offensive production through both the running and passing games. With Gibbs facing the Vikings and Robinson facing the Patriots, expect both players to continue winning managers their weekly matchups.

Buffalo Bills' James Cook was the story of Week 8, making history with his first 200-yard rushing game and recording the league's first since De'Von Achane did it in 2023. Cook ended with 216 yards and two touchdowns while breaking his longest run of the day for 64 yards. Both him and Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs, who extended his two-touchdown streak to three games, will round-out our top running backs from week-to-week.

Running Backs rising quickly

After earning the starting role in the Los Angeles Chargers' backfield following injuries to Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris, second-year back Kamani Vidal stepped up and earned the starting role against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night in Week 8. Vidal totaled career-highs in carrries (23) and rushing yards (117) while seemingly doing it all for the Chargers. Vidal also proved his worth as a willing blocker, which earns him serious brownie points in a Jim Harbaugh-led offense. Look for Vidal to continue rising through the fantasy football ranks as a potential star.

After a tough start to the year in a Cincinnati Bengals' offense that ranked last in rushing, RB Chase Brown comes in scoring two touchdowns (1 RUSH, 1 REC) and finding the end zone for the first time since Week 1. With Joe Flacco reigniting this entire offensive unit, expect Chase Brown to see a ton of work with receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins becoming threats in the passing game once again.

While the news to New York Giants' Cam Skattebo is certainly unfortunate, it offers the opportunity for RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. to once again retain his starting role in the backfield. Tracy Jr. notably missed time due to a shoulder injury, opening the door for Skattebo to emerge, but this injury should force Tracy Jr. back into his role from last year with similar usage. He should be a priority waiver-wire pickup in all leagues.

Sleepers

Ranked just outside the top-20 running backs for Week 9, Seattle Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet has looked like a solid option behind started Kenneth Walker III. In Week 7, Charbonnet found the end zone twice over Walker as the primary ball carrier in goal line situations. He also has five touchdowns to Walker's three on the season, so Charbonnet continues to be a solid FLEX option in most leagues.

Denver Broncos' RJ Harvey also emerges an an interesting option, scoring three total touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in his first true breakout game. He's been a weapon for Sean Payton in the passing game all season, so don't be surprised if he's able to expand this role and continue making a big impact.

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – Week 9, 2025