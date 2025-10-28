The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are locked in a World Series classic still underway Monday night, as Shohei Ohtani once again stole the spotlight. In the seventh inning of Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani launched a game-tying solo home run — his eighth of the postseason — matching Corey Seager’s franchise record for most homers in a single playoff run.

That moment drew immediate praise from across the baseball world, none bigger than from 2009 World Series champion CC Sabathia. The New York Yankees legend took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account with a simple three-word message that perfectly captured what many fans were already thinking.

“Best. Player. Ever!!!!”

The post exploded across social media, with Dodgers fans’ reactions ranging from disbelief to pure celebration. Within minutes, the tweet racked up over 100,000 views and hundreds of quote-posts. For many, it felt like validation from a Hall of Famer who’s performed on baseball’s biggest stage before.

Article Continues Below

Sabathia’s timing made the post hit even harder. It came just moments after the two-way superstar crushed his second home run of the night — a 401-foot shot to left field off a 97.6 mph fastball from Seranthony Dominguez in the bottom of the seventh. The blast left Ohtani’s bat at 107.8 mph and tied the game 5-5, a moment that instantly felt historic inside Dodger Stadium.

As World Series Game 3 moves into the 15th inning, the legend of Ohtani continues to grow. The 31-year-old superstar has been unstoppable at the plate, reaching base in all seven trips with two home runs, two doubles, and three walks. His dominance has turned a tense night at Dodger Stadium into another chapter of postseason history for the Dodgers and their global icon.

Ohtani’s excellence had the crowd standing for every pitch. Each at-bat carried a sense of history, a feeling that fans were witnessing one of the greatest single-game performances ever by a Dodgers superstar.

For the franchise and its fans, Sabathia’s post carried more than flattery — it was acknowledgment. Even from a rival, the 31-year-old superstar’s greatness transcends team colors and leagues. In a postseason filled with unforgettable moments, one swing and one post united baseball under the same conclusion. Ohtani isn’t just elite, he’s defining an era.