Ever since Red Faction was released two decades ago, environmental destruction has been one of my favorite game features. When Battlefield incorporated it into their games, it was such an amazing feeling. Now, ex-Battlefield devs are making their own first-person shooter, and the destruction is as insane as I want it. Click here to learn more about The Finals, plus some details regarding its gameplay, story, and release.

The Finals release date: Coming soon

The Finals is coming soon on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S soon, with no plans for a PS4 or Xbox One release. Interested players can sign up for a closed playtest on PC.

To give a little bit of context, let’s first talk about Embark Studios. Embark Studios is a relatively new studio led by Patrick Söderlund, who left EA back in 2018. Patrick Söderlund was the former CEO of DICE, and Embark itself employs various ex-DICE developers. Back in 2021, they announced Arc Raiders, a free-to-play third-person shooter. However, Embark announced back in August that they will be delaying Arc Raiders’ release to make way for another game that they wanted to release: The Finals.

The Finals gameplay

The Finals is a free-to-play first-person shooter with a focus on environmental destruction. It has 12 player lobbies, consisting of four teams of three. Not many other details have been released, but we can get quite a lot of details from the trailer. For starters, the game mode seems to have coin collection as its main objective. Players pick up boxes of coins that they deposit into collection locations. Killed players also turn into coins, which most likely count towards the total coin count. Traditional guns are present in the game, along with melee weapons like axes, as well as guns that shoot bulletproof foam. This foam can block bullets, as well as make bridges from building to building. Explosives are also present, and play a key role in the destruction of the map.

Like in the trailer, large sections of buildings can be destroyed to permanently alter the state of the map. The debris can also take down enemies if used correctly. The destruction in this game is a love letter to the destruction that is somewhat synonymous with the Battlefield games the devs used to work on. This destruction is the main selling point of the game, as mentioned before, so it is no surprise that it looks amazing.

The Finals story

The game is set in a virtual game show, where players fight for the entertainment of others. Although nothing else is known at this time, we can assume that this game could be similar to the blood sports present in most futuristic societies.

