DC's latest film, The Flash, will be rushing onto digital platforms and Blu-ray very, very soon according to a new report.

Collider broke the news that The Flash will be released on digital on July 18 — just over a month after its theatrical release — and will be released on 4K UHD Blu-ray and other home media formats on August 29. The digital and 4K UHD editions of the film will include nine featurettes about the making of the film, a six-part original scripted audio series, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Perhaps it's a bit surprising to see a film — especially a superhero one — being released on digital so soon after its theatrical release (The Flash was released on June 16). In fairness, the latest DC film was not a success, as it has grossed just $262 million worldwide to date. Granted, it's not DC's worst flop of the year, as Shazam! Fury of the Gods made just $133.7 million worldwide ($57.6 million domestically).

Nevertheless, The Flash was one of the last films in the last DC regime yet to come out before James Gunn and Peter Safran fully take over. Yet to come are Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Those hoping that The Flash — a film involving the multiverse — would create some sort of clarity in terms of the DCU's canon will be disappointed.

The film follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he attempts to prevent the death of his mother. In doing so, he traps himself in an alternate dimension and must enlist the help of his younger self as well as an older Batman (Michael Keaton) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to help find a way back home and take care of General Zod (Michael Shannon).

The Flash will be released on digital on July 18.