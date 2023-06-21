As if it wasn't bad enough that The Flash came in well under projections during its opening weekend box office haul, the Ezra Miller-led DC adventure is poised for a massive drop in its second weekend.

Variety is reporting that The Flash is set to make between $22-25 million in its second weekend — a drop of around 60% from its $55 million debut. The film has a budget of at least $200 million, so it'll be an upward battle for DC and Warner Bros. to make a huge profit on the film.

There may be a few reasons for The Flash's box office woes. For one, I have to imagine that I'm not the only one slightly confused by the continuity. Considering who is in the film and comments from stars like Gal Gadot, it's not entirely clear who's a holdover for James Gunn's DCU when he takes over officially or who is making their exit.

The Flash is Ezra Miller's first solo outing as the titular hero as Barry Allen attempts to reverse his mother's death. While doing so, he gets trapped in an alternate timeline, bringing him back to his freshman year of college, meaning he has to team up with a younger version of himself, an older Batman (Michael Keaton), and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) as they take on General Zod (Michael Shannon) and attempt to get Barry home.

While a sequel to The Flash certainly could have happened should the film have performed well at the box office, it looks less and less likely as the receipts come in. At least for director Andy Muschietti, he guaranteed himself a spot at DC as he will direct The Brave and the Bold.

The Flash is in theaters now.