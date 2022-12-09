By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

The Game Awards 2022 is upon us and there are awesome discounted sales on all storefronts. There are a few selected games, who are nominees for some of the categories, which you can own now with a discounted price. These will stay on sale until December 10 or until after The Game Awards so make sure to purchase the game you are supporting or interested after watching The Game Awards 2022.

Here are the links to each storefront, which you can purchase your copy of the game:

Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/thegameawards2022…

PlayStation:

https://store.playstation.com/category/672abc54-3a78-4a8f-9559-eddc41b2fc29…

Xbox:

https://xbox.com/en-US/promotions/sales/game-awards-sale…

Epic Games:

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/events/the-game-awards

You can find yourself purchasing game titles such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray, Cyberpunk 2077, GTA V, and many more. These game titles are nominated in some of the categories of The Game Awards and we hope for them to win the award due to each having best gameplay experiences for gamers. These are works of art that most of us can appreciate, and would be appreciated if we actually purchased a copy to show support.

Following all the news and announcements coming out of The Game Awards, storefronts are here to give us an opportunity to own the games themselves. Make sure to browse your platform’s flash sale, where you can save up to 75% upon purchase.

Get your very own copies now of these prestigious titles while The Game Awards 2022 is still around the corner score some awesome discounted sales on all storefronts.

