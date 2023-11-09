The Gray Man 2 will focus on more on Ryan Gosling's character, when the sequel hits Netflix, head of film Scott Stuber said.

Netflix's Head of Film, Scott Stuber said that The Gray Man 2 will take a step back from its action scenes and focus on the characters instead, Collider reported.

The Gray Man's success in 2022 ensured an announcement for a sequel immediately after its premiere.The Russo brothers' movie had a limited theatrical release before it premiered on Netflix. The film had big-name directors (Joe and Anthony directed Avengers: Endgame) and starred Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

“When we talk about it, the advantage we have is we have incredible actors; they're watchable, they're unique. So, you know, Joe and Anthony [Russo] have talked about, ‘If we go back to it, how do we spend time with this guy, Ryan Gosling,' who I think is incredible. I just watch what he's doing right now, and I don't know if there's a better actor out there in terms of his range and what he's accomplishing. The ability to have him in a franchise like that is huge, so we gotta really slow down and make sure, ‘What makes that character great, and how do we really extend that story?'” Stuber explained.

When is The Gray Man 2 coming?

Despite the movie's success and the platform's initial excitement, he didn't confirm that a sequel will be coming soon.

“I think that's a maybe,” Stuber answered when asked about it.

The Gray Man follows the story of Courtland Gentry (Gosling) who was imprisoned for killing his father when he was a minor. In exchange for his freedom, he is recruited by the CIA to help with a mission. The agency double-crosses him and hires ex-CIA Lloyd Hansen (Evans) to kill Gentry in order to prevent the secrets he has access to are leaked.

The Gray Man 2 will take a while before it hits Netflix since the story is still up in the air.

However, the first movie had more than 253 million hours of views in only one month. That makes it the fifth most watched on the platform in the U.S. alone, according to flixpatrol.

The sequel's arrival on Netflix's catalog a question of “when” and not “if.” Who doesn't want to see Gosling channel Kenergy again – albeit in a decidedly un-Barbie way?