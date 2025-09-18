The UFC is finalizing its final card of 2025, with multiple bouts already confirmed for UFC Vegas 112 on December 13th. Among the matchups, rising Czech flyweight prospect Tereza Bleda will return to action against Canada’s Jamey-Lyn Horth. Originally set to meet earlier this year at UFC Atlanta, the two will now square off inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for one last showcase to close out the calendar year.

🚨🚨#UFCVegas112🚨🚨 Tereza Bledá returns on December 13th in Las Vegas. She takes on Jamey-Lyn Horth at flyweight. The fight was originally booked for #UFCAtlanta. It's now booked for the final UFC event of 2025. pic.twitter.com/dmFFTDoEuz — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bleda and Horth Finally Settle It

Tereza Bleda has drawn consistent attention since stepping into the UFC flyweight division, largely due to her size, athleticism, and youth. At just 23 years old, the Czech fighter has shown steady development in her grappling-heavy style, blending chain wrestling with improving ground control. This bounce-back fight gives her an opportunity to end her year on a strong note after a mixed campaign in 2025.

Her opponent, Jamey-Lyn Horth, offers a unique challenge. The Canadian is an aggressive striker with experience at both bantamweight and flyweight. Where Bledá thrives in pushing opponents against the fence and hunting takedowns, Horth will look to maintain space and test her opponent’s defensive striking. The stylistic clash promises intrigue, especially in a division overflowing with new talent trying to break into the rankings.

What makes this matchup even more compelling is the fact that it has been in the works for months. Originally scheduled for UFC Atlanta, an injury scratched the bout, leaving both fighters without a chance to test themselves against a stylistically complementary opponent. Now, with both healthy, Las Vegas will host the final step of this storyline as the two look to close their 2025 ledgers decisively.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 112

The December card is still being fleshed out, but several matchups have already been confirmed. Alongside Bledá’s bout, UFC Vegas 112 has started to take shape with a mix of prospects and proven veterans:

Manel Kape vs. Brandon Royval (Flyweight Main Event)

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Gillian Robertson (Strawweight)

Tereza Bledá vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (Women's Flyweight)

This early lineup hints at the UFC’s common approach to year-ending events at the APEX: bouts that solidify roster positioning, allow developing fighters another showcase, and provide fans with some competitive matchups. The card may not boast a blockbuster headliner yet, but it is layered with the type of stylistic parity that can lead to action-packed contests.

Two flyweight fights in particular stand out. Bleda vs. Horth is the featured story, but the Lucindo versus Robertson matchup adds another wrinkle for a division that always needs fresh contenders to separate themselves. For fans who enjoy watching the UFC’s lighter-weight athletes thrive in transitional battles, UFC Vegas 112 could provide several defining moments.

Why This Bout Matters

For Bleda, this fight represents both opportunity and risk. The Czech prospect already has the eyes of her division on her future, but losing ground late in the year could stall momentum. A dominant win, meanwhile, would elevate her as one of 2026’s most intriguing young fighters. Her wrestling-heavy attack still leaves questions about her striking defense, and Horth will test precisely those vulnerabilities.

Horth, though, enters with plenty to gain. While she has had a tougher road establishing herself inside the UFC, her aggressive style and finishing instincts could be enough to upset the narrative of Bledá as the division’s next big breakout. A victory over a rising name would instantly reposition her among the fighters worth watching as the flyweight division sorts itself out heading into the next year.

The UFC has a history of using these APEX year-end cards to evaluate young talent, and this fight fits that mold perfectly. Both fighters represent a long-term investment in a division hungry for contenders, and the winner could find opportunities to move toward a ranked opponent in early 2026.

While UFC Vegas 112 may not receive the mainstream fanfare of a pay-per-view event, the card represents an important check-in point on the promotion’s calendar. The athletes who step into the Octagon on December 13th will get the last chance to leave an impression before the UFC shifts its focus to the next year’s slate of fights.

For Tereza Bleda, the spotlight is once again in her hands. After months of anticipation, she will finally square off with Jamey-Lyn Horth and seek to prove that her place among the UFC’s young contenders is well-earned. Whether she succeeds or Horth spoils the story, the flyweight division will have new clarity heading into 2026.