It sounds like WWE is going all out for Wrestlepalooza, their first PLE to air on ESPN+, as they have enlisted wrestling fan Tyrese Haliburton for a role.

Variety reports ESPN will air two different pre-show events for Wrestlepalooza. The first, ESPN Wrestlepalooza Special, will air on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 3 pm on ESPN2. The following day, Road to Wrestlepalooza will air at 4 pm. That airs on the same day as the event.

Road to Wrestlepalooza will feature other A-listers like O'Shea Jackson and TJ Jefferson, who host the No Contest Wrestling show. Some of ESPN's other personalities, such as Elle Duncan and Katie Feeney, will also participate in the weekend's festivities.

Additionally, they will air the ESPN Wrestlepalooza Special, which will be hosted by Pete Rosenberg. Haliburton will serve as an analyst for the special.

Tyrese Haliburton's WWE fandom

Haliburton is a notable celebrity who loves WWE. He has attended several shows in the past, including most recently SummerSlam in August 2025.

Article Continues Below

At SummerSlam, he played a part in the main event match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He lent his crutch to Cena, who used it as a weapon against Rhodes.

He makes a natural fit for Wrestlepalooza, which takes place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Haliburton plays for the Pacers.

Haliburton will not be the only Indianapolis hero to be in attendance. WWE commentator Pat McAfee will make his return at the event.

He has been away from WWE for several months. The last time McAfee was on commentary was at the Money in the Bank PLE in June 2025. He has since cited being “exhausted” as the reason for his hiatus.

Wrestlepalooza is a star-studded affair. Currently, there are five matches confirmed for the event. Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will compete for the vacant Women's World Championship. The other confirmed championship match is between Rhodes and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Additionally, there will be several tag team matches. The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) will reunite to take on the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. AJ Lee makes her long-awaited return to the ring to team up with her husband, CM Punk, to face fellow husband-wife duo Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The main event is the supposed final chapter in John Cena and Brock Lesnar's storied feud.