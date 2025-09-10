ESPN is continuing its investment in women's sports. After a large deal from ESPN investing in both the PLL and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL), the investment in the WLL has continued by ESPN. After playing in just the Championship Series in February of 2025 and then at the 2025 PLL All-Star Game, it has been announced that the WLL will be moving to a full schedule in 2026.

The WLL made its first major premiere with ESPN during the 2025 WLL Championship Series, a combined event with the Men's PLL, and playing in a 6v6 format. Now, ESPN will be airing ten games, plus playoffs, in the traditional 10 versus 10 format of outdoor lacrosse.

ESPN professed excitement over this deal being made. “We are thrilled to bring the Women’s Lacrosse League’s first regular season to fans nationwide in 2026. As a proud partner, ESPN is deeply committed to elevating this dynamic, athlete-powered league,” said Rosalyn Durant, EVP of Programming & Acquisitions.

The league will consist of the four teams from the Championship Series. The Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm, and California Palms will return in 2026. There will also be an expansion draft to add players for the 10v10 format to each roster. Further, a college draft will be held before the 2026 season. This does indicate the timing of the season for the WLL, although no dates or schedule have been announced. The college lacrosse season does not end until Memorial Day weekend in May.

Why did ESPN make this move?

Currently, the PLL airs on ESPN+, with select games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. The WLL will follow a similar viewship format. ESPN already saw success airing the WLL in February of 2025. Viership numbers reached a high with the growth of both the PLL and the addition of the WLL to the games. This has led to ESPN already reaping returns from lacrosse.

With the investment already in place from ESPN, this was the next logical step. “From surging participation in girls lacrosse, a record-breaking rise of women’s NCAA lacrosse, and momentum building toward the sport’s Olympic debut in LA28, the success of the WLL at launch was no surprise,” said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Now the women's game will be getting the same treatment as the men's side. They get a full season that is sure to bring in viewers for ESPN.