The first trailer for the upcoming Christy Martin biopic Christy has been released, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney disappears in the role.

The trailer shows Martin's humble beginnings, boxing in small gyms and outdoor venues before making the big leagues. “You must be the lady I've been hearing so much about,” someone says to Martin.

When asked about her pink ring gear, Martin replies, “I'm from West Virginia.” This confuses the man, as he asked about the pink gear. “Nothing, sir. I'm just telling you about myself,” she responds.

Stevie Nicks' “Edge of Seventeen” plays in the background as Martin's rise to fame is shown. While she eventually reaches the mountaintop, she is quickly humbled.

“You the world champion right now, you think you what makes the world turn, but one day you're gonna wake up and realize that it turns just fine without you,” someone tells Martin.

She is then shown at her lowest, getting beaten down in the ring. Her personal conflicts begin to arise as her loved ones express their concern. However, her mother pushes her away. “Oh, Christy, you sound crazy,” she tells her daughter.

Despite a tumultuous relationship, Martin is ready to take a stand. “I spent half my life hiding,” she says as the trailer concludes. “It's my house, it's my things, it's my dream.”

Watching the trailer, it is clear Sweeney committed to the role. The young actress is shown in a new light in this role. From the wigs to her look in the ring, this appears to be the most dramatic role she has taken on.

She first gained fame for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. Additionally, she starred in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood the same year as she began starring in Euphoria (2019). She has since starred in two seasons (and two holiday specials) with a third on the way.

Her career has continued ascending in recent years. She starred in the rom-com Anyone but You with Glen Powell in 2023, which grossed over $220 million worldwide at the box office.

Since then, she has starred in Madame Web, Immaculate, Eden, and Echo Valley. Christy premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 5, 2025. Black Bear Pictures acquired the movie's distribution rights before the premiere.

Christy will be released on November 7, 2025.