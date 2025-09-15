There was an injury scare involving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in their Week 2 win against the New York Jets when the reigning MVP left the game with a nosebleed, causing the team to troll their division rivals with a White Goodman (Ben Stiller) meme from the iconic comedy Dodgeball.

They posted the meme on X, formerly Twitter. They pasted Allen's face over Stiller's in a scene from Dodgeball. The Jets logos are on Vince Vaughn and Christine Taylor.

“Nobody makes me bleed my own blood. Nobody!” Goodman exclaims as he snaps for his driver.

As he drives away on the back of a motorcycle, the final score is shown, cleverly covering Goodman flipping the bird towards Vaughn and Taylor.

Josh Allen and the Bills' nosebleed injury scare

In the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Jets, Allen injured his nose. He took a designed quarterback run up the middle, getting tackled by several Jets defenders.

He immediately rose up after going down, calling for medical attention. Allen was briefly replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who completed a 32-yard pass.

Allen would return to the game. He did not have a signature game, but running back James Cook carried the load. He had 132 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Allen had 148 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He did rush for 59 yards on six carries.

The Bills still won 30-10 against the Jets. They improved to 2-0 with the win, and the Jets fell to 0-2. The Jets played the Pittsburgh Steelers close one week earlier.

However, Justin Fields came back down to earth in Week 2. He only threw for 27 yards before Tyrod Taylor came in. Fields rushed for 49 yards and was the Jets' leading rusher in the game. Taylor threw the team's lone touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert.

The Bills have a short week before their Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins. Hopefully, Allen is okay following his injury scare.