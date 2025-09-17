During the recent broadcast of Monday Night Football, ESPN commentator Chris Fowler mispronounced the names of WWE's John Cena and Brock Lesnar, who will main event the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE.

At one point in the broadcast, ESPN was promoting Wrestlepalooza, which is the first WWE PLE to air on their streaming service. Naturally, they specifically name-dropped the main event.

However, Fowler's pronunciation is what caught viewers' attention. He pronounced “John Cena” as “John Say-na” and “Brock Lesnar” as “Brock Lester.”

Chris Fowler has no idea who John Cena is in reading this WWE Wrestlepalooza promo.

Hopefully, Fowler has since corrected his issue. Given WWE and ESPN's recent broadcasting deal, it's unlikely this will be the last time he is asked to say Superstars' names.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar's match at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Cena and Lesnar will face off for the (presumed) last time in their careers at Wrestlepalooza. They are closing the show as the main event.

WWE is going all out for the PLE. They brought Lesnar back after a two-year hiatus at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. He attacked Cena, instantly setting up one of Cena's last feuds as his farewell tour nears its end.

Wrestlepalooza has a stacked card. AJ Lee's long-awaited in-ring return to WWE will happen when she teams with CM Punk to take on another husband-wife couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Additionally, the Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) will reunite to face the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. There will also be two championship matches. Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will face to win the vacant Women's World Championship. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Cena is heading towards the end of his farewell tour with WWE. He announced it at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. It then got started at the Money Night RAW on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Throughout this farewell tour, Cena has run it back with various old rivals like Randy Orton, Punk, and R-Truth. Additionally, he won a record-breaking 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41.