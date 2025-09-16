After nearly two decades, First Take host Molly Qerim is leaving ESPN in a shocking move for the sports world. The iconic sports broadcaster was previously the host of First Take for a decade.

The announcement was made by ESPN's president of content, Burke Magnus. It sounds like it was Qerim's decision to leave, and they are respecting it.

ESPN announced that 'First Take' host Molly Qerim is leaving the company:

“Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take's success since joining as host a decade ago. She elevated the show with her poise, skill, and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate.

“We respect Molly's decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN,” Magnus concluded.

Former First Take host Molly Qerim breaks silence on leaving ESPN

Qerim took to her Instagram Stories after the news broke of her ESPN exit. She did not appear happy with how it came out, but she expressed her gratitude for ESPN, and she thanked the company for her time there.

Molly Qerim confirmed her exit from First Take and ESPN on her IG story in this heartfelt message

“Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped…” her post began. “To my First Take family, After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports—and with all of you, the best fans in the world.

“I'm so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special,” she continued. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

She then teased fans as to what's next, telling them to “stay tuned.” Perhaps she will announce her next venture following her ESPN exit in the near future.