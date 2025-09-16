The departure of ESPN's Molly Qerim has taken the sports world by storm, and First Take's Stephen A. Smith wished her well after it was announced that she was leaving.

Smith opened the Tuesday, September 16, 2025, edition of First Take by paying homage to Qerim. It was emotional, as Smith said he will “miss spending every weekday morning with her right by my side.”

“Good morning, and welcome to First Take,” Smith began. “Normally, our friend, Molly Qerim, would greet you, however. Molly announced last night she will be departing from ESPN. She's hosted First Take for 10 years and elevated the show with her grace, her expertise, [and]her incomparable kindness. She's been an enormous part of our success for a decade.

“Not only did she keep me and many others in line, she did it with dignity and class and kindness, to say the least. We'll miss her and wish her every blessing on her future. I personally am grateful to her for her friendship, and I will miss spending every weekday morning with her right by my side,” Smith continued.

Is First Take host Molly Qerim really leaving ESPN?

The news is true. Qerim's departure from ESPN was announced by the company's president of content, Bruke Magnus. Judging by the statement, it sounds like it was Qerim's decision to leave, which ESPN is honoring.

“Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take's success since joining as host a decade ago,” the statement read. “She elevated the show with her poise, skill, and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate.

“We respect Molly's decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN,” the statement continued.

Qerim then took to her Instagram Stories to confirm the news. While it “came out earlier than” expected, Qerim took time to thank her fans.

“To my First Take family, After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim said. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports—and with all of you, the best fans in the world.

“I'm so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes,” she concluded.