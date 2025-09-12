One would think that AJ Lee's WWE return at Wrestlepalooza would be main event-worthy. However, a different return will take center stage.

While on SportsCenter, WWE announcer Joe Tessitore revealed that Brock Lesnar and John Cena will main event Wrestlepalooza, not CM Punk and Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Perhaps this is surprising to some. The Wrestlepalooza card is stacked. However, Lesnar vs. Cena is one of the latter's final matches during his farewell tour.

Joe Tessitore just confirmed Brock vs Cena is main eventing Wrestlepalooza AJ Lee return match robbed of the main event spot for Brock Lesnar of all people smh pic.twitter.com/3hqD83Aswz — John (@johndauria6) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The WWE Wrestlepalooza card so far

So far, four matches have been confirmed. First, Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will face for the vacant Women's World Championship.

Additionally, the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) will reunite. They will face the Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) in a tag team bout.

Article Continues Below

The mixed tag team match will also take place at Wrestlepalooza. Lee will compete in her first match in over a decade. She previously retired from in-ring competition in April 2015.

Now, she will team up with her real-life husband, Punk, to take on another husband-wife duo in Rollins and Lynch. Lee got involved in Punk and Rollins' feud after Lynch inserted herself into it. She slapped Punk several times before Lee returned to even the odds.

The main event is between Cena and Lesnar. They are historic rivals, with their feud dating back decades. Cena only has a few dates left on his farewell tour, meaning Lesnar is one of his last opponents.

Their last singles match was at the 2014 Night of Champions PLE. It ended in a disqualification. This should put a definitive end to their long-lasting feud.

WWE is going all out for Wrestlepalooza.It marks their first PLE to broadcast on ESPN+ as part of their recent broadcasting deal. All future PLEs will broadcast on the streaming service. Previously, PLEs broadcast on Peacock in the United States.