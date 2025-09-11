After six years, Apple's iTunes X, formerly Twitter, account has returned to promote Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl album, which comes out on October 3, 2025.

They returned to unveil a new album cover. The iTunes post encourages fans to pre-order the album to get “exclusive content” after its release.

“The Life of a Showgirl era takes center stage,” the post began. “Pre-order [Taylor Swift's] new album on iTunes now and get exclusive content once it drops on October 3rd.”

"The Life of a showgirl era takes center stage. Pre-order @taylorswift13's new album on iTunes now and get exclusive content once it drops on October 3rd." https://t.co/IaRwvD2HcU pic.twitter.com/DfwDYNcyHB — iTunes (@iTunes) September 10, 2025

This was posted at 3:13 pm EST on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. It was the first time the account posted since they reposted a post from Apple TV on July 10, 2019. The Swift post has over 4.2 million views on X. iTunes also changed its profile picture and header photos to Swift.

When does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out?

The hype is building for Swift's next album. The Life of a Showgirl will come out on Friday, October 3, 2025. It is her first album since The Tortured Poets Department (released on April 19, 2024).

Since her last release, Swift has purchased her masters. That means she now owns the masters of her first six studio albums, which were previously owned by Shamrock Holdings (who previously acquired them from Scooter Braun).

Swift revealed her new album on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. They made the announcement in a snippet from the podcast episode released on August 12, 2025.

Swift and Kelce got engaged recently. They announced it with a joint post on August 26, 2025. Reports have since surfaced that they had gotten engaged a couple of weeks earlier.

Now, Kelce is in the midst of his 13th season with the Chiefs. They lost their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, though Kelce scored a touchdown. The Chiefs will now host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, whom they lost to in Super Bowl 59.