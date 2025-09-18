The Philadelphia Eagles might be 2-0 this season, but that doesn't mean they're immune to any criticism. In fact, the Eagles have been under fire in the last few weeks. The biggest criticism that fans have with the team is its offense. Despite winning both games, Philly's attack has looked absolutely putrid at times.

Much of the blame is being put on the new offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo. Amidst all the criticism, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni defended his offensive coordinator. Sirianni said they knew there'd be some growing pains with Patullo taking the reins, but the latter's “thick skin” will help him greatly.

“He has thick skin, and you have to have thick skin,” Sirianni said during the Eagles' press conference. “We know there's going to be criticism because we know what we signed up for, and I think Kevin has a great mindset for it. He always has.”

Patullo was an internal hire after Kellen Moore's departure as the Eagles' previous offensive coordinator. He came over from the Indianapolis Colts along with Sirianni, starting as their passing game coordinator before being promoted to associate head coach in the last two years. With Moore taking the New Orleans Saints' job, Patullo took over as the team's OC.

Unfortunately, his first two games have not gone well. The Eagles' rushing attack has been fine so far, but that was to be expected. When you have Saquon Barkley and their vaunted offensive line, a good rushing attack is guaranteed. However… their passing attack has been much, much worse. They currently have the 31st-ranking passing offense with just 119 receiving yards per game. It's so bad that quarterback Jalen Hurts has not thrown a touchdown yet.

There's reason to believe that the Eagles will figure out their passing offense at some point in the season. They have too much talent on that end not to succeed. The two-game buffer they built also gives them a good cushion to iron out their kinks out before the losses pile up.