It is a sad day in Hollywood, as actor and The Natural star Robert Redford has died at the age of 89.

A statement was issued to CNN by Redford's publicists. According to the statement, Redford passed away in his home in Utah, surrounded by his loved ones.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah—the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” the statement began. “He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Aside from being a renowned actor, Redford was an environmentalist, and he had lived in Utah since 1961. Additionally, he created the Sundance Institute. It is known for the annual Sundance Film Festival, which takes place every year in Salt Lake City. However, it will move to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027.

Who was Robert Redford?

Redford was an acclaimed actor most known for his roles in The Natural, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President's Men. He first gained fame for his roles in Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Twilight Zone in the '60s.

He then gained further fame for his roles in Broadway productions such as Barefoot in the Park. His first movie role came in 1962, when he starred in War Hunt. Throughout the rest of the '60s and '70s, he had roles in acclaimed projects like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Jeremiah Johnson, and The Candidate.

In addition to acting, Redford also directed movies. He made his directorial debut in 1980 with Ordinary People. It was a big hit, winning several Oscars, including Best Picture.

Towards the end of his career, Redford took on fewer projects. Some of his last movies include A Walk in the Woods, Pete's Dragon, The Old Man & the Gun, and Buttons: A Christmas Tale.

In 2014, he made his way into the MCU. Redford played Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He would later reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame, which was also directed by the Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo). His final movie role was in Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia.