Another Hunger Games is upon us and Rachel Zegler will take on the role of Lucy Gray Baird.

Lucy Gray is a tribute from the poverty-stricken District 12 chosen to participate in the annual Hunger Games. The movie delves into the origins of ‘The Hanging Tree' first sung by Zegler's character. Plus, how it's passed down through the generations until Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence.

But who is Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?

Meet Lucy Gray Baird

A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is about a chapter from President Snow's teenage years when he becomes a mentor for Hunger Games tributes. These tributes are students from the Academy, not previous winners.

In this chapter, Snow forms a unique bond with District 12's tribute, Lucy Gray Baird played by Rachel Zegler.

Lucy Gray Baird's parents and two siblings had passed away. Her father had been killed for speaking his mind, which had a significant impact on her.

That leads to her singing group, the Covey, being her only family.

Similar to Katniss, she also showed her rebellious spirit during the Reaping. Only this time, she infuriated Mayor Lipp, who orchestrated her selection due to a love triangle involving his daughter.

At times, Lucy Gray finds strength in her fellow Covey members' supportive singing. During this challenging moment, she decided to adopt the name “Lucy Gray.”

Lucy Gray and Snow

Now, Lucy Gray's life took an unexpected turn when she arrived in the Capitol for the Hunger Games. Initially indifferent toward her mentor, Coriolanus Snow, she soon discovered his resilience. He even protected him from other tributes who sought to harm him.

Her charm also extended to the Capitol's children and even a reporter who admired her striking dress.

As the Games approached, Snow returned to her with a suggestion: to sing and entertain the Capitol audience. Soon, her captivating performance earned her a devoted Capitol following.

This is where Snow began to see the potential for her to be a victor, and their partnership deepened.

Lucy Gray's progress continued as she mesmerized the Capitol audience during interviews with a moving song. Although the audience was deeply moved, Snow couldn't help but feel jealousy.

The 10th Hunger Games kicked off with Lucy Gray as the crowd's favorite due to Snow's guidance and her captivating presence. She also ended up winning.

After The Hunger Games, Snow and Lucy Gray's bond deepened. But shadows of betrayal and violence loomed, leading to unexpected events.

What will happen to Lucy Gray?

Ultimately, playing the role of Lucy Gray Baird is quite the challenge for Rachel Zegler. In the book, Lucy Gray's fate is just as mysterious as the woman she was named after, and that's totally on purpose.

So, Rachel's got her work cut out for her to make Lucy Gray a character that we all love and find intriguing.

Set to hit theaters on November 17, the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes focuses on a young Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12.