You might believe that Suzanne Collins, the author of The Hunger Games, had concluded the tale of politics, drama, and adventure when we last saw Katniss and Peeta living peacefully with their family. However, there's more to the Hunger Games story, as ‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' uncovers the events preceding President Snow's rule in Panem.

This prequel delves into Panem's history, unfolding six decades before Katniss Everdeen's era. The narrative revolves around Coriolanus Snow. Back when he was an 18-year-old assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, District 12's female tribute in the 10th Hunger Games.

In a backdrop of political turmoil and deadly challenges, Coriolanus wrestles with moral dilemmas and an unyielding will to survive at any cost.

Amidst a complex web of plots and betrayals, his life takes unforeseen twists. This ultimately led him to play a pivotal role in shaping the Hunger Games.

And so, this is when ‘The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes' transpires.

The Timeline

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes unfolds 64 years before the original Hunger Games trilogy, focusing on a young Coriolanus Snow.

After a brutal war between the Capitol and the Districts, the Capitol is struggling to recover. The Snow family, once prosperous, is now facing hardship due to the destruction of their munitions factory and the death of General Crassus Xanthos Snow.

This is when Coriolanus is chosen to mentor a tribute in the upcoming tenth Hunger Games. He is assigned Lucy Gray Baird from District 12, a member of the Covey, a traveling musician group. Lucy Gray's actions during the reaping and her use of a hidden snake to outwit the mayor's daughter draw attention.

However, Coriolanus sees this opportunity as a means to secure a monetary prize to save his family's apartment and attend the University.

As the games approach, Coriolanus gets to know Lucy Gray. There were mishaps and tragedies that came their way, but the two were able to dodge trouble through their skills. At one point, Coriolanus submits an essay to Dr. Volumnia Gaul about boosting Games viewership. However, it ends up mixed with genetically modified snakes, leading to a disastrous incident with Clemensia Dovecote, his classmate.

Ultimately, Lucy wins the Games due to her connection with the genetically modified snakes. However, Coriolanus's past actions come back to haunt him as he faces a confrontation with Dean Casca Highbottom.

To avoid disgrace, Coriolanus joins the Peacekeepers in District 12 and reunites with Lucy Gray. Tensions rise as Sejanus becomes involved with rebels. This is where Coriolanus faces a dilemma regarding his past actions.

Back in the Capitol, Dr. Gaul reveals her intentions behind sending Coriolanus to District 12.

Coriolanus Snow seizes the opportunity to study at the University and become an apprentice Gamemaker. He then implemented his ideas into future Hunger Games. The fate of Lucy Gray remains uncertain, and Coriolanus's past actions remain concealed from the Capitol's citizens.

Should you watch The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?

Overall—The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes shows how Coriolanus Snow's character developed as a tyrannical president. It takes us back 64 years before Katniss Everdeen's time when he encountered a strong-willed girl. But this time, he couldn't control or intimidate her. This time, however, the odds were in his favor as he became successful in bringing honor back to his family and extending it in Panem.

In other words, it's a prequel you shouldn't overlook. It may even offer answers to many questions left unanswered in The Hunger Games trilogy.

The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes will premiere on November 17, 2023.