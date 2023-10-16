Rachel Zegler performed a song for her upcoming film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The track got a promising new update.

In a new social media post, The Hunger Games announced that Zegler's song, “The Hanging Tree,” will be released on Friday, October 20. Lionsgate UK's Instagram account commented on the announcement. It joked about listening to the song on repeat to make your Spotify “Wrapped” list. “Only a couple more months to make your Spotify Wrapped count 😌,” the comment read.

“The Hanging Tree” originally appeared on the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1. Suzanne Collins, author of the Hunger Games books, wrote the song. James Newton Howard, Jeremiah Fraites, and Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers composed the song. Jennifer Lawrence performed on the track as well.

Now, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Zegler will take on “The Hanging Tree.” Lionsgate is releasing the song nearly a month before the film's release date.

Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, and Zegler star in the film. A prequel to the main books, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on Collins' 2020 novel of the same name.

Rachel Zegler was the breakout star of 2021. She starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation as Maria. She'd go on to star in Shazam! Fury of the Gods earlier this year. Coming up, she will star in the live-action remake of Snow White as the titular character for Disney.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on November 17.