The Idol has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism as of late, and add one of Hollywood's intimacy coordinators, Marci Liroff, to the list of critics.

Speaking to Variety, Liroff — who was not a part of the show — watched the premiere of The Idol and decided to weigh in on the controversial scene involving an intimacy coordinator.

“To be honest, I had a very visceral reaction. I was appalled,” she said. “I’m not alone in this, in terms of my intimacy coordinator communities: We look at HBO as our stalwart home, so to speak, because their work with Alicia Rodis was so good that they made it mandatory that all projects on HBO [featuring sexually intimate scenes] must hire in an intimacy coordinator. It set a standard, and many other streamers and networks have followed along. So I felt really betrayed that they were making fun of us and the job. They were using us as the butt of the joke.”

The scene in question from The Idol is when Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is shooting an album cover and the idea of her exposing her breasts is brought up. An intimacy coordinator weighs in and reminds everyone that only the “side-boob, under-boob, and side flank” can be shown. Jocelyn then questions the intimacy coordinator, asking if she's allowed to show her body, and proceeds to lock him in a closet for the remainder of the shoot.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marci Liroff then discussed talking to actors or talent and sometimes getting feedback. “I have been in some situations where there’s a lot of pushback from a director or producer who doesn’t quite understand what we bring to a set. Our position is very similar to a stunt coordinator, and you would never do some of the stuff that [has been done to me] to a stunt coordinator. So I sat with it and I realized that this actually was a very accurate — although heightened and extreme — depiction of some of the crazy pushback that I’ve experienced,” she said.

The Idol has been a very divisive series for HBO, and it recently was announced that the show would not be coming back for a second season. Even so, the Sam Levinson-created series got a lot of attention from viewers and the press so they're not going home completely empty-handed.

Episode 3 of The Idol will premiere on June 18.