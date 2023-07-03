Although The Weeknd's series The Idol is ending with season 1, it went down swinging. During the finale episode of the show, Lily Rose Depp's character Jocelyn puts on a talent showcase for her management at her home. The goal is to convince them she's ready to go back on tour after a tumultuous few months. While there, her agent made a Kanye West reference, per TMZ.

Jocelyn's agent says to her, “You know f*****g Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler.”

The joke comes after Kanye West made a plethora of anti-Semitic comments, even touting his love for Hitler. He has since doubled down on the comments, making things worse. Because of these comments, West lost a ton of brand deals, most famously, his Adidas one. West partnered with the athletic wear company to sell his Yeezys, but after his comments, Adidas cut ties with him.

As for the show The Idol, it follows the main character Jocelyn (Depp) and her climb up the social ladder after she fell from grace following a public panic attack that took place a year prior to the show's opening. Her goal to become the sexiest pop star in America is helped when she meets Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a self-help guru and leader of a cult with a dark side.

The show, however, will not be returning for a second season. Although, there have been claims that the series was never intended to be a “long-running show” and was meant to be a limited series.