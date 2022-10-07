Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“The league is really in trouble when he comes in… Everybody’s really excited for his arrival to the league so will see what happens,” Kevin Durant said about Victor Wembanyama in front of reporters, via Erik Slater.

Victor Wembanyama has been generating immense attention for quite some time now, but it’s gotten to a higher level of late, especially following his sensational performance in a game against the G League Ignite. In that game, Victor Wembanyama squared off with another high-profile 2023 NBA prospect in Scoot Henderson.

While Victor Wembanyama and his Metropolitan 92 team lost to Henderson and company, it was as clear as day why every team in the NBA should be salivating over the thought of winning the Wembanyama sweepstakes in 2023. In that game, Wembanyama scored 37 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field, including an unbelievable total of seven 3-pointers. He also had four rebounds and five blocks. In other words, Wembanyama exceeded all expectations and passed the test in virtually every important area NBA scouts were focused on.

The 7-4 Victor Wembanyama owns a unique combination of size, mobility, and skillset that, as Durant said, will be a huge problem for the league once the French stud arrives next year.