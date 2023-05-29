Disney’s The Little Mermaid came in just under its $120 million box office opening projection, making $117.5 million during the four-day holiday weekend, but you can count the film’s star, Halle Bailey, as a portion of those numbers.

A video posted by Bailey — obtained by TMZ — showed the film’s star walking into a theater disguised during one of the screenings during opening weekend. One of the soundtrack’s most iconic songs — “Part of Your World” — is played over the footage that shows Bailey with a Little Mermaid popcorn bucket in hand and walking in front of the theater’s massive display for the film (some fans were taking pictures in front of it completely unaware that the star was right there in the flesh).

The Little Mermaid is the latest live-action remake of one of Disney’s animated classics. Bailey plays Ariel and the film follows her journey after she makes a deal with the sea witch Urusula (Melissa McCarthy) to become human for three days. In that timeframe, she must kiss Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

Halle Bailey leads the film, but the rest of the ensemble is filled with talent including Daveed Diggs (who voices Sebastian) and Jacob Tremblay (who voices Flounder). Awkwafina also stars as the voice of Scuttle. Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) and Noma Dumezweni round out the main cast.

While not wholly hitting expectations in terms of opening weekend box office, Disney is surely happy with the start for The Little Mermaid, and it’s nice to see the film’s star support it in theaters during its opening.

The Little Mermaid is in theaters now.