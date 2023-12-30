Discover a heartfelt football tale that transcends the game: Lionel Messi's unexpected connection to a love story amid unwavering devotion.

In football, narratives often intertwine with human stories that transcend the sport. Lionel Messi, an icon renowned for his on-field brilliance, unwittingly became a central figure in an extraordinary love story that unfolded amidst devotion, loss, and triumph.

The narrative of this love story began with Julianna Yatorno's husband, Thomás, a passionate fan of Messi and Argentina's national team. During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Thomás embarked on a heartfelt mission—he crafted cards featuring Messi's visage, symbolizing his unwavering adulation for the football maestro. These cards were Thomás' expression of gratitude and admiration for Argentina's No. 10, a gesture he intended to share with thousands of fellow enthusiasts.

“Thomás was incredibly inventive and creative,” Julianna fondly recalls the love story. “He showed me a card he'd made, adapting the Lord's Prayer to Messi and his mesmerizing prowess with the ball. He asked me to create a similar card for him.”

Thomás planned to distribute these cards on the streets of Russia during the World Cup, intending for every passerby to have a token of Messi's greatness. “People were eager to receive the cards. After all, who wouldn't want a picture of Messi?” Julianna remarks, reflecting on the fervor sparked by the cards.

Though Argentina was eliminated in the 2018 World Cup's round of 16, Thomás' ardor for Messi remained steadfast. However, fate dealt a heartbreaking blow to Julianna and Thomás's story. Just as they were expecting a child in 2020, Thomás tragically passed away in a road accident.

“I received the devastating call. It was instantaneous, leaving me shocked and concerned for my health as I was pregnant,” Julianna recalls. “But amidst the shock, a thought ignited in me—I had to preserve his essence.”

With the arrival of their son Aureliano in July 2021, Julianna continued to cherish the cards, finding solace in their connection to Thomás and the national team. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, she shared the cards with friends as a “good luck trick,” noticing moments of serendipity when sending them—like when a goal was scored after she forgot to send it at the game's start.

However, the zenith of this heartfelt saga arrived unexpectedly during a radio show hosted by Andy Kusnetzoff. Julianna was told the program was preparing something special for the World Cup's anniversary. Little did she know what was about to unfold.

“Hello, Juli,” a familiar voice chimed in. On the other end of the line was Lionel Messi, holding the same card Thomás had created years ago. “I have the little card here. I'm sorry to say this, but somewhere, I'm sure Thomás saw me lift the World Cup,” Messi said, acknowledging the profound connection of their shared journey.

This emotional interaction epitomized the extraordinary power of football to connect lives and transcend mere victories on the field. Julianna's story, marked by love, loss, and an enduring bond with Messi through Thomás' creation, stands as a testament to the unifying force of the beautiful game, where a simple card became a beacon of unwavering love and resilience in the face of adversity.