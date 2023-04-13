Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

After seven episodes, Star Wars fans finally see the bigger picture when it comes to the current season of The Mandalorian. Not only Moff Gideon is back, but signs of a much deadlier threat and several links to the Sequel Trilogy have popped up, much to the delight of everyone. We take a look at the best The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 easter eggs and what they truly mean for this franchise.

6 The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 easter eggs

6. Shadow Council

The Mandalorian’s latest episode started with Elia Kane showing his true colors as a spy for Moff Gideon. After quickly conversing with his spy, thanks to the use of a probe droid, the series’ primary antagonist enters a hall filled with holograms of different Imperial commanders, including Gilad Pellaeon and Brendol Hux. The former is based on a character from the Legends timeline, one that served as a subordinate to Grand Admiral Thrawn while the latter is the father of Armitage Hux, the First Order commander first seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

With Gideon joining them, it’s found out that he was the one responsible for the capture and punishment of Doctor Pershing. Meanwhile, Hux is asked about Project Necromancer while Pellaeon reminds everyone that Thrawn is coming, heralding the Empire’s return.

In response to the latter, Gideon tells everyone that Thraw is absent and there is a need for active leadership. He then urges the Imperial commanders to share their resources as the Mandalorians’ resurgence might prove to be a threat to them all. This prompts the council to provide additional forces to Gideon and support him in his fight against Bo-Katan Kryze and her new union with Din Djarin’s covert.

5. Project Necromancer

During the Shadow Council’s meeting, the commanders focused on Hux as the latter talked about Project Necromancer. It’s revealed that during this time, the said Imperial commander is focused on this particular project, which likely pertains to cloning Emperor Palpatine and bringing him back to life.

Of course, Hux’s efforts will culminate in The Rise of Skywalker, the very movie Palpatine came back to life. It remains to be seen how this Star Wars easter egg will play out as The Mandalorian plays out this season until its movie comes out in the foreseeable future.

4. IG-12

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the events of episode 6, Bo-Katan has regained the leadership of his forces and has stationed her fleet on Nevarro. This prompts Greef Karga to come out and welcome them all personally as he hands a bottle of wine to Din Djarin. He then invites the former bounty hunter and Grogu back to his office to give a gift to the latter. IG-12, the former bounty hunter droid, has been repurposed for Grogu’s use. Its mid-section has been carved open to act as a cockpit for the youngling, a detail which greatly pleases Grogu.

3. Bo-Katan’s part in the Night of a Thousand Tears

With both the covert and her forces uniting to explore Mandalore, Bo-Katan’s scouting party encounters a ship filled with survivors of the Empire’s purge. This leads her to take care of these individuals and provide them with food and medication. After the meal, Bo-Katan confides in Din that she surrendered the Darksaber and leadership of Mandalore to Moff Gideon to prevent the Empire from decimating her people. But even after that, Gideon betrayed Bo-Katan and proceeded to bomb the planet’s surface, an event that came to be known as the Night of a Thousand Tears.

Along with the revelation of Bo-Katan’s part that led to the destruction of Mandalore, Star Wars fans finally unravel the mystery of how Gideon came to possess the Darksaber when the first season ended. It’s also revealed that after the Clone Wars, Death Watch splintered into multiple factions. It remains to be seen what else can come out of these easter eggs or how they can contribute to the upcoming fight between Gideon and Bo-Katan.

2. Moff Gideon’s master plan

During the latter half of The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7, Bo-Katan and her scouting party learn that Mandalore’s Great Forge has been transformed into an Imperial base by Gideon. With this revelation comes a host of Beskar-armored troopers attacking the Mandalorians and forcing them to stand down after Din Djarin was caught.

Shortly after, Moff Gideon comes out in a sleek and customized Mandalorian-styled armor made of Beskar alloy, much to the horror of Bo-Katan and her forces. With a glass door separating them, Gideon reveals that his plan is to take Mandalore’s supply of Beskar and use it to create a superior army to bring order back to the galaxy.

1. A surprising link to The Last Jedi

Along with Project Necromancer, another easter egg that links The Mandalorian to the Sequel Trilogy is the appearance of three Praetorian Guards during the episode’s climatic battle. After going through a number of Beskar-armored troopers, Paz Vizla encounters the guards, who then proceed to take him out in a quick fashion. These deadly warriors first appeared in The Last Jedi as Snoke’s protection and the eventual opponents of both Kylo Ren and Rey.

Their appearance in this episode, along with the Shadow Council and Brendol Hux’s Project Necromancer, will most likely contribute to Thrawn’s return, The Mandalorian movie, and establishing the First Order at this point in the timeline. Stay tuned to see what happens in this Star Wars series to see how these easter eggs will play out.