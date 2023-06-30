With the NBA offseason here, it appears as if Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have decided to try their hand at another sport. In a golf tournament dubbed ‘The Match,' Curry and Thompson find themselves competing against NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Las Vegas. The teams had some down time on Friday when they were joined by Curry and Thompson's Warriors teammate Draymond Green. During a discussion in which the Warriors stars were asked about who they would choose amongst themselves in a three-point shooting contest, Thompson had a hilarious reaction to Green saying he would pick himself over both Curry and Thompson.

Patrick Mahomes: “I wanna know, if y’all have a 3-point shooting contest who’s winning?” Klay Thompson: “I’m taking myself” Steph Curry: “And I’m taking myself” Draymond Green: “I could beat both of them” Klay: “This man almost lost to Kevin Hart” 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/6XeosAfh0r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

The incident to which Klay Thompson was referring to was a special three-point shooting contest between Draymond Green and comedian Kevin Hart during the 2016 NBA All-Star weekend. Hart ended up tying Green with 12 made three-pointers each. Green has a career shooting average of 31.4 percent from the three-point line.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Never forget when Kevin Hart tied Draymond Green in a 3-point shooting contest 😭😭pic.twitter.com/4f915NqzpI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

While that certainly was a hilarious incident, what is crucial to take away from this segment is that Green has been in the presence of both Curry and Thompson amid his pending free agency. While there are sure to be other teams interested in luring Green away from the Warriors, his camaraderie with the Splash Brothers and familiarity with the team likely gives the Warriors an advantage in retaining his services.

The Warriors recent trade of Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards was thought to be a precursor to a potential Green re-signing.