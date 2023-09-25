Right after a tentative deal has been made between the WGA and AMPTP, news of a reboot of The Office has surfaced.

According to Puck News, a reboot of The Office is in the works. Greg Daniels, showrunner of the original U.S. adaptation, is set to return.

After the WGA strike officially concludes, work on The Office reboot is expected to resume.

Greg Daniels' The Office was an adaptation of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's BBC show of the same name. It followed the daily work lives of a group of office employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Steve Carell led the series fro the first seven seasons. Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Noval, Leslie David Baker, and Brian Baumgartner also starred in the series.

A reboot felt inevitable, despite The Office's popularity. The show ran on NBC from March 24, 2005 until May 16, 2013. Since concluding in 2013, the series has remained a fixture of pop culture. It was been a constant on Netflix before moving to Peacock — NBCUniversal's streaming service.

Where the reboot lands remains to be seen. Will it be a Peacock series? Or will it air on cable? The landscape of TV has changed drastically in the decade since The Office concluded. Will audiences even care about a reboot? It's been a long time since the original U.S. series, and fans cared about the actors that played the characters. With it being a reboot and not a continuation, it's unlikely anyone from the original run will return.

The WGA strike is finally over. Studios now appear to be scrambling to find content and are going back to wells of reliable IPs such as The Office to get back into a groove.