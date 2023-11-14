The Open Hand Foundation, The Completionist Accused Of Fraud

The Completionist faces allegations of financial fraud involving The Open Hand Foundation in a detailed exposé by YouTuber Karl Jobst.

Gaming content creator Jirard Khali, popularly known as “The Completionist” and formerly as ThatOneVideoGamer, is currently facing serious allegations of financial fraud. These allegations revolve around his charitable organization, The Open Hand Foundation, which stands accused of withholding over $600,000 intended for dementia patients and research. The accusations came to the forefront on November 14 when Karl Jobst, a YouTuber boasting 905K subscribers, released a meticulously detailed video outlining the purported financial irregularities.

In a 12-minute exposé, Karl Jobst presented a substantial body of evidence he had gathered over several weeks, raising serious concerns about The Completionist and The Open Hand Foundation’s alleged mismanagement of funds. Publicly available tax filings spanning from 2014 displayed a consistent pattern of the organization receiving annual donations exceeding $100,000. However, what raised suspicions was that only a fraction of these funds was earmarked for expenses, casting doubt on the utilization of the contributions. The organization’s response to Karl Jobst’s inquiries added further fuel to the skepticism, as they asserted they had made donations even before their official non-profit registration, making verification of these claims arduous.

Despite The Completionist’s public proclamations on his YouTube channel, where he vociferously expressed his dedication to supporting dementia research facilities like the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), an email from the organization painted a different picture. It suggested that The Open Hand Foundation had chosen to collaborate selectively with organizations they deemed suitable, thereby raising concerns about transparency and the true extent of their commitment to dementia research.

Karl Jobst, a prominent voice in the gaming community, posited that these financial inconsistencies could potentially constitute “charity fraud,” a grave ethical and legal matter that pertains to obtaining funds from the public under false pretenses. The organization’s assertion that their financial dealings fell within the bounds of fair use was met with considerable skepticism.

While The Completionist has yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations, he did engage in a Discord call with Karl Jobst and Mutahar “SomeOrdinaryGamers.” During the call, he professed ignorance about the alleged misdirection of funds until 2021, raising further questions about the organization’s internal oversight and communication.

This situation has engendered significant ethical and legal questions regarding the practices of The Open Hand Foundation and its alleged failure to fulfill its charitable mission. With a growing online community scrutinizing these claims, the future of The Completionist and his charitable organization remains uncertain.

The Completionist, who has amassed a substantial following on YouTube for his thorough video game completion reviews, established The Open Hand Foundation in 2014. The organization’s stated mission was to raise funds for dementia research and support dementia patients and their families. Over the years, The Completionist has used his platform to solicit donations from his dedicated fanbase, promising that the funds would go towards a noble cause.

Karl Jobst’s video, which has gained traction across various social media platforms, has led to a surge in public interest and concern. Viewers and fans of The Completionist have expressed disappointment and frustration at the allegations, calling for a transparent investigation into the financial affairs of The Open Hand Foundation.

It is worth noting that charity fraud is a grave offense, both legally and morally. If proven true, it could have significant consequences for The Completionist, The Open Hand Foundation, and anyone involved in the alleged misconduct. Legal authorities may conduct an investigation to determine the veracity of the accusations and whether any laws have been violated.

The allegations have also sparked conversations about transparency and accountability within the gaming and content creator community. Many individuals and organizations rely on the trust of their supporters and donors, and any breach of that trust can have far-reaching consequences. It serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and ethical practices in the realm of online content creation and charitable organizations.

In the wake of these allegations, The Completionist and The Open Hand Foundation face a challenging road ahead. They will need to address the concerns raised by Karl Jobst’s video and provide a thorough and transparent account of their financial activities. Whether they can regain the trust of their supporters and the wider gaming community remains to be seen. However, the seriousness of the allegations and the potential legal implications underscore the gravity of the situation.

