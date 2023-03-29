Doctor Sleep filmmaker Mike Flanagan has reportedly pitched a feature version of Clayface to Warner Bros. They have not given the green light for the project, nor have any offers or deals been made. The studio behind The Batman also did not say no, so the door is still open. What is confirmed is the DC supervillain will not be portrayed as a bad guy in the Flanagan pic, should it move forward, Deadline reports.

Flanagan and his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy had a meeting with DC Bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it is not clear if they pitched the character to be part of Matt Reeves’ DC elseworld, The Batman 2, set for release on October 3, 2025.

Clayface is a popular character in the DC universe, with two notable versions from the comics. The first version, Matthew Hagen, is a treasure hunter who interacts with a radioactive pool of protoplasm, turning into a clay-like substance that allows him to manipulate his physical features. The second version, Basil “Baz” Karlo, is a B-list actor who once portrayed a villain named Clayface and seeks revenge on the actor who took over his role in a remake of the movie they both starred in.

Warner Bros. is currently busy pulling together the cast for The Batman 2, with Robert Pattinson reprising his role as the caped crusader. Andy Serkis will also return as Bruce Wayne’s longtime butler, Alfred, who recovers from a brutal bomb blast at the hands of Paul Dano’s Riddler. Dano is rumored to be one of the villains in The Batman 2, alongside Colin Farrell’s Penguin after Farrell’s own HBO Max series.

Flanagan’s pitch has sparked speculation that Clayface may make an appearance in the sequel, but the news is entirely speculative for now. Flanagan himself took to Twitter to say that he would inform the public if the project comes to fruition.