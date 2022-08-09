The New York Rangers have a new captain in the form of Jacob Trouba. The defenseman is now the 28th ever in the history of the Original Six franchise to be named captain, and while not a few hockey fans have been caught by surprise by the news of Trouba’s captaincy, Rangers general manager Chris Drury fully believes that the team has made an excellent decision.

Via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of lohud.com:

“I think everyone sees the K’Andre (Miller) relationship and what he does with him because they’re partners, but there’s so many things that go into leadership that I don’t see, that you guys don’t get to see, that fans don’t get to see that are behind the scenes – that I hear about that he doesn’t even tell me about,” team president and general manager Chris Drury said. “As he’s grown and evolved as a person and a player and a leader, to me, he was the perfect choice.”

Jacob Trouba is coming off a great season as part of the Rangers’ defense that was arguably the best in the entire NHL. He posted a career-high 11 goals to go with 28 assists to finish the campaign with 39 points — his second-most in a season since entering the league in 2013.

Much was expected of Trouba when he inked a seven-year deal worth $56 million with the Rangers after he was traded by the Winnipeg Jets to New York in 2019. While he isn’t really someone considered to be a household name, Jacob Trouba seemingly has shown Rangers management enough to receive the honor as the team’s captain.