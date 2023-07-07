How do you keep yourself fresh as a franchise six installments deep? Get political, I suppose. At least that's how The Purge 6 director, James DeMonaco, sees it.

In an interview with Collider, DeMonaco (who has written all of the Purge films and directed the first three) revealed that a sixth installment would be much different than what came before. Granted, all Purge films have some social commentary, but it sounds like the sixth film will go one step further.

“Purge 6 is my way of looking at the country now. I grew up watching Logan's Run and Soylent Green and John Carpenter and George Romero, whose sociopolitical messaging was within the films. They were smuggling ideas into the film. So for me for [the Purge] 6, I was extrapolating on the discord and taking it to its furthest, as far as you can take that idea of what's going on, I feel, in the country and the political landscape,” he said.

He continued, “And it's a broken America. We're remapping. [The Purge 6] is about the remapping of America based on ideology, sexuality, and religion, so that the states are broken down. You have your Black state, you have your gay state, you have your white evangelical state. And it's really a broken country.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Later in the interview, DeMonaco specifically name-dropped Republican politician Marjorie Tyler Greene. “What's so strange is that Marjorie Taylor Greene — I'm not gonna say more than her name there — recently wished for an America like that, which to me would be the most nightmarish version. It goes against everything that America stands for.”

The reason that DeMonaco feels so passionate is because he “grew up in New York so the cliche of the melting pot is true, and that's how I'd like to see our country represented, by many faces and different religions and sexualities.” However, “She [Greene] doesn't see it that way. So there is part of the body politic that doesn't want that, and that's what Purge 6 is.”

The Purge franchise has grossed over $535 million worldwide over its five installments. The most recent film, The Forever Purge, was the franchise's least-successful film fiscally as it grossed just $76.9 million (albeit during the pandemic). Hopefully, this sixth movie with a “broken country” puts the franchise back on track.