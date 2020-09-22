The reason Hornets didn’t want Dwight Howard anywhere near Malik Monk

During the 2017-18 season, Dwight Howard averaged a double-double for the Charlotte Hornets and developed a solid relationship with rookie Malik Monk.

However, the Hornets traded Howard during the summer of 2018 to the Brooklyn Nets since the former superstar big man was a supposed cancer in the locker room.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Hornets didn’t want Howard anywhere near Monk after the 2017-18 season ended, which is why the franchise couldn’t wait to trade him.

In Charlotte, Howard put up the kind of numbers that should have earned him a long term extension. Instead, the Hornets dumped him. “He didn’t impact winning,” a former team official told SI. Worse, the front office worried that Howard’s attitude would rub off on the young players. Team officials chafed at that the relationship Howard developed with Malik Monk, Charlotte’s 2017 lottery pick. Howard, with nearly a quarter of a billion in career earnings, led a flashy lifestyle. The Hornets, sources with direct knowledge of the team told SI, didn’t want Monk anywhere near it.

Dwight Howard has been on his best behavior with the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He’s coming off the bench for Los Angeles and has surprisingly not been a distraction at all.

A future Hall of Famer, Howard put up 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds in his lone season with the Hornets while shooting 55.5 percent from the field. Those are pretty good numbers, but Howard was so toxic in the locker room that the Hornets had no choice but to part ways with him.