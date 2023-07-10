Robert Downey Jr. is most synonymous with his roles in the MCU as Tony Stark/Iron Man or the Sherlock Holmes series, but the actor recently revealed two surprising picks for the “most important” films of his career.

Speaking to the New York Times, Downey named Dolittle and The Shaggy Dog as two of his “most important” films from his filmography.

In the case of The Shaggy Dog, Downey said it's “because that was the film that got Disney saying they would insure me.”

Dolittle was the more unique choice, and Downey defended it because the film “was a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity.”

Perhaps Downey is referencing the financial flop that Dolittle was for Universal Pictures in early 2020. The pandemic likely erased most of the public's recollection of the star-studded film, which grossed just $251.4 million worldwide on a reported budget of $175 million.

Dolittle had a lot of things going for it — it was based on an existing property and Downey was hot off of the Avengers: Endgame hype. Antonio Banderas and Jesse Buckley were just two of the actors who appeared in live-action form, but the voice cast was filled with even more A-listers including Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Selena Gomez, and Downey's MCU co-star Tom Holland.

Since leaving the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. has appeared in two films: Dolittle and “Sr.” (a documentary he produced about his father, Robert Downey Sr.), and will star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss. He will also star in Park Chan-Wook's adaptation of The Sympathizer for HBO in 2024.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.