While last week's installment of this Max series delved into the past, the recent chapter moves forward with the Gemstones in serious trouble once again. Along with the Montgomeries, Eli and his kids have to contend with various scandals and personalities that seek to undermine them. We take a look at The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 ending explained to see what truly went down.

In this week's The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 recap, we see Judy plead with BJ to forgive him for his affair with Stephen. After denying her, BJ goes out to rollerblade and almost gets hit by a truck.

Over in Eli's house, Karl and Chuck thank their uncle and his family for setting them straight as they're about to go on their own. May-May bursts into the room and pleads with Eli not to let his kids go while Jesse gives the two his monster truck as a present.

Shortly after, Kelvin goes out to meet his youth ministry and introduces Taryn as Keefe's replacement. Once that's done, he and his siblings, Judy and Jesse, meet with Stephen, his wife, and lawyer, to negotiate a deal about his affair with Eli Gemstone's daughter. With Stephen's side asking for $500,000, the Gemstones talk amongst themselves about how best to handle their demand and ask Judy to apologize to him and his wife.

Delivering on his promise, Baby Billy shows Jesse a machine that projects a realistic hologram image of Aimee Leigh. They both agree to pitch this idea to Eli, and if they're successful, Baby Bill's Bible Bonkers game show will be produced for the Gemstones' television studio. Meanwhile, BJ stalks Stephen saying goodbye to his family as Kelvin pays Keefe a visit to check up on him.

For her part, Judy sets out to visit Eli while he's fishing and admits to his affair with Stephen. Eli, with a frustrated and disappointed look on his face, dismisses Judy. Before leaving, Judy tells her father she hates him. As this is happening, Karl and Chuck arrive at Peter's location and lie that they stole the monster truck from the Gemstones.

While talking to people interested in joining the Gemstones' church, BJ loses control of his emotions and breaks down. Jesse sees him and, along with his friends, offers to toughen him up to take Stephen down. After training him on what to do, Jesse gives him brass knuckles to knock Stephen out as fast as possible. In another part of the church, Amber invites Judy to join her women's group and meet people who are going through the same thing as her.

Taryn, the newly-appointed assistant youth pastor, continues to outshine Kelvin in front of the teenagers. Keefe arrives after everyone has left, only to see Kelvin and Taryn surprisingly bonding together. Keefe gets jealous of Taryn, tells Kelvin off, and leaves his friend behind.

Back in their place, Amber says Aimee Leigh coming back as a hologram is a bad idea. This starts an argument between the two with Amber being insulted by Jesse in the end. Meanwhile, Judy apologizes to Stephen's wife for the affair and hands out the agreed amount to keep the incident confidential. For his part, BJ continues to train for his confrontation with Stephen and then receives a message from him on Judy's phone asking to meet for one last time. He answers as his wife and goes out to meet him.

With Eli and other members of the family in attendance, Jesse and Baby Billy show Aimee Leigh's hologram and pitch to use it for their service. Surprisingly, Eli, Judy, and Kelvin are appalled at the idea and begs Jesse to shut the machine down. After Judy and Kelvin quit and hearing his kids bicker too much, Eli orders the machine to be shut down. In their anger, Judy, Eli, and Kelvin destroy the machine.

BJ storms off to Stephen's residence and enters it. Inside, he catches Stephen playing with himself in the bedroom, and a fight ensues. BJ gets beat up with the same brass knuckles Jesse gave him and ends up humiliated by Stephen. Before he leaves, BJ pulls on Stephen's genitalia and gets the upper hand on him. After he knocks him out, BJ is seen by Stephen's neighbors and leaves shortly after. Judy sees him covered in blood at their house and goes straight to their room right away.

What just happened? The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 recap

After five episodes, we finally see BJ come out of his shell in this The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 recap. He goes on to confront Stephen and knock him out, thanks to Jesse and his friends' support. Even with a deal done to keep him quiet, Judy's wife still goes out to exact revenge for the affair that happened.

Meanwhile, Baby Billy and Jesse's idea of using a hologram to show Aimee Leigh during Sunday services backfires as Eli doesn't approve of it. Kelvin, for his part, is left by Keefe after getting to close to Taryn, the new assistant youth pastor. Above all these are Chuck and Karl returning to their father and lying that they stole Jesse's monster truck from him. It remains to be seen how these events will play out in the lead to the series finale. Stay tuned to this Max series and ClutchPoints Entertainment for more details.