Last week's installment of The Righteous Gemstones ended with Karl and Chuck Montgomery meeting their father, solidifying their betrayal. Even with Eli Gemstone and his kids accepting the two, it seems they have chosen to throw their lot with Peter. This week's chapter sees the progression of that decision play out. We take a look at what happened in The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5 ending explained.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Episode 5 ending explained

In this week's The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5 recap, we flashback to 2000 as Judy starts to flirt with his seatmate while class is going on. Instead of letting it go, he starts to cut his hair while everyone else is watching him do it. In retaliation, Judy causes a scene during band practice by confronting his classmate and throwing a tantrum.

Over in his office, Eli talks to a reporter from Time Magazine about the profit he made from selling Y2K-related merchandise. A few hours later, the Gemstone patriarch is having dinner with his family as Jesse introduces Amber to them all. After bickering with each other, Judy follows Amber to the bathroom and continues to bully her there.

Once Sunday service is done, Peter Montgomery, May-May, and their children visit Eli and Aimee-Leigh. As the adults talk over the gravestone of Eli and May-May's parents, Jesse introduces his newest toy to everyone – a monster truck. After using it, Judy and Jesse get into a fight about Amber, with the former leaving in frustration from everyone. Meanwhile, May-May continues roasting Eli and Aimee-Leigh for the entire Y2k fiasco.

Inside his office, Peter speaks to Eli about his purchase of the latter's Y2K buckets and losing money over it. Eli offers to buy the remaining stock Peter has to help him and prevent May-May from finding out what he has done. Meanwhile, Amber admits to Jesse that she lost her ring, the very same one her grandmother wore. Kelvin tells the two that Judy might have had a hand in what happened. He adds that Judy always brings her to the mall and shoplifts from every store she enters.

Back in the old church, Peter holds a sermon that touches upon his current predicament – going broke while seeing others become rich. May-May asks him about what he talked about and learns that Peter used their savings to invest in Eli's Y2K scheme. May-May confronts his brother and rejects his offer to buy the remaining stock back. She then says Aimee-Leigh has the devil in her because she enabled Eli, leading him to kick them out of their house.

A few hours later, Eli and Aimee-Leigh talk about what happened inside their empty church. Their conversation led to their Y2K scheme and how it was essentially wrong to make money from it. The couple also talked about their kids and how they've spoiled them all, especially Judy. As this is happening, Judy caught the part where the two spoke about her having undiagnosed mental health problems and being a mess all the time.

At nighttime, Jesse confronts Judy about Amber's missing ring. Instead of fighting, Judy gives the ring up and confides in his brother what she has been going through. Jesse comforts his sister and tells her that she's going to be okay. The following day, Eli is advised to talk to the protesters about the failed Y2K scheme while Judy returns the ring to Amber. Eli succeeds in getting the forgiveness of his church members back, all thanks to Aimee-Leigh for helping him.

As this is happening, Jesse beats up the guy Judy has been crushing on for humiliating his sister and cuts his hair for everyone to see. Also, Peter robs a bank and ends up failing after the security guard shot him several times. With him bleeding out, Peter kills the guard, only for him to be arrested by the police.

What just happened? The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5 recap

In this week's installment of The Righteous Gemstones, we see the Max series flashback to 2000 to learn the origin of the enmity between Eli's family and the Montgomeries. It's discovered that Eli put up a scheme to sell survival buckets just in case the world ended because of Y2k. Peter purchased $25,000 worth of these items, only for the scheme to fail miserably.

Meanwhile, we see Judy's struggle with the introduction of Amber and her kleptomania. She also learns that her parents think of her as a mess, causing Jesse to help her out with the problems she's experiencing. In the end, Peter tries to rob a bank, only to get shot at and caught by the police, kickstarting the enmity between Peter and the Gemstones in the present time. Stay tuned next week to find out how this part of the story plays out on Max and ClutchPoints Entertainment.