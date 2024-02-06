Do you think it's wise to sned death threats to the daughter of The Rock?

Simone Garcia Johnson, known as Ava Raine in the wrestling world, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is speaking out against the wave of hate and death threats she's received amid WWE's latest storyline involving her famous father, TMZ reports.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Simone addressed the backlash she's faced over a situation she claims to have “nothing to do with.” In a series of posts, she called out fans for the online abuse she's endured, particularly death threats.

“death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr.”

The controversy stems from WWE's decision to position Dwayne Johnson as a potential opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, a move that surprised many fans who expected Cody Rhodes, winner of the Royal Rumble, to face Reigns instead. This unexpected development has sparked outrage among some fans, leading to backlash directed at Simone.

Despite her unrelated involvement, Simone has been subjected to vitriol and threats online. Born in August 2001, Simone currently serves as the general manager of WWE's NXT brand. In 2022, she revealed her WWE persona under the name Ava Raine, signaling her official entry into the wrestling world. However, her connection to her father's legacy has unfortunately made her a target for frustrated fans.

The situation highlights the intense passion and sometimes toxic behavior within wrestling fandom. While nothing is confirmed regarding The Rock's WrestleMania matchup, rumors suggest a potential showdown with Roman Reigns, which has further fueled fan outrage.

Simone's response underscores the toll of online harassment and the need for fans to differentiate between performers and the characters they portray. Despite the negativity, Simone Garcia Johnson remains a rising figure in the wrestling world, navigating her path amid the complexities of fame and family legacy.