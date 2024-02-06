49ers TE George Kittle offered an interesting idea on how to maximize Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock at Wrestlemania 40.

With Super Bowl 58 fast approaching, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players have plenty of media obligations to fulfill, with 49ers tight end George Kittle having to speak in front of reporters on Monday night. Kittle, however, instead of talking about the upcoming big game, immediately offered his passionate take about the current trajectory of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Wrestlemania 40, after The Rock displaced Cody Rhodes as the next challenger in Roman Reigns' record-setting title reign.

The 49ers tight end, as big a fan as he is of those three sports entertainers, shared an idea that maximizes all the talent involved amid all the clamor for The American Nightmare to reclaim his spot in the main event of Wrestlemania and finish his story a year after Reigns beat him in the Showcase of the Immortals.

“Everyone's talking about ‘We want Cody.' Or it's Roman and The Rock. […] Honestly my dream would it to be like kind of a setup. I saw this online, Roman shows up, signs a contract. Cody's on the other side. The Rock referees. Wouldn't that be fun and special? Let's make it fun and interesting. Now, it's not my own idea, but I thought it was really cool,” Kittle said, via the official NFL Twitter (X) account.

Indeed, fans feel like Cody Rhodes got the short end of the stick when he decided, on the latest episode of SmackDown, to step aside and let The Rock challenge Roman Reigns for the championship. Fans went into an uproar, and the 49ers tight end certainly is cognizant of the state of the internet wrestling community.

Could making The Rock the special guest referee, like George Kittle said, instead be the route WWE takes? Given the recent events of SmackDown and RAW, it's difficult to see how they can pivot from here, although they still have two months to course correct if the clamor of fans proves to be too loud. Whatever the case ends up being, it's a guarantee that The Rock will play a huge role. Now, just how huge that is remains a question yet to be answered.