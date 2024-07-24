Play by Play Studios, helmed by a cadre of industry veterans, recently introduced its inaugural video game, The Run: Got Next. This 3v3 basketball game is hailed as the spiritual successor to the iconic NBA Street series, celebrated for its dynamic, arcade-style play and flamboyant trick moves.

Reviving A Legacy: How The Run: Got Next Aims To Rekindle The Spirit Of NBA Street

The Run: Got Next channels the vibrant essence of the original NBA Street, which debuted in 2001 under Electronic Arts. The series captivated gamers with its intense streetball battles and ended its main sequence with NBA Street Homecourt in 2007. This new title aims to ignite the same fervor and passion among modern players by blending familiar high-octane gameplay with innovative features.

Scott Probst, CEO and founder of Play by Play Studios, asserts a dedication to recapturing the joy that sports games once delivered. Probst, who served as general manager at Visceral Games, expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of sports gaming. “As the years have gone by, the gaming industry has grown exponentially, and in many cases, the business has taken precedence over the fun of a particular experience – that sucks,” Probst lamented. He criticized the prevalent model of extensive in-game purchases and unrelated quests, which he believes detract from the core enjoyment of the game.

The Run: Got Next – Official Announcement Teaser Trailer

Mike Young, also a pillar in the development team and a former creative director for Madden, reminisced about the legacy of NBA Street. “There was a lot of us that worked on NBA Street that always wanted to bring it back,” Young noted. He explained the challenges within a company focused on major titles like Madden or NBA Live, where resources are often allocated away from smaller, yet beloved projects like NBA Street.

The Run: Got Next Sets A New Standard In Streetball Gaming

The Run: Got Next introduces an evolving roster of unique characters, each with distinct strengths and playstyles. This feature allows players to tailor their teams to their liking, promising a rich customization experience that is both engaging and personal.

Another significant aspect of the game is its setting. The announcement trailer reveals that some action will take place in the Philippines, known for its robust basketball community. This setting underscores the game’s global appeal and the universal passion for streetball. Play by Play Studios aims to blend style and substance in its portrayal of streetball culture, emphasizing the authentic and gritty elements of the sport.

Scheduled for release in 2025, The Run: Got Next will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Terry Smith, another veteran on the team, shared his enthusiasm about the project’s potential impact. “We are creating a game that not only pays homage to the classic NBA Street but also pushes the boundaries of what a streetball game can be,” Smith said.

With The Run: Got Next, Play by Play Studios is not merely reviving a beloved game. It is setting a new standard for what sports games can offer: a return to fun, a celebration of culture, and a fresh take on the streetball genre. The game is poised to rekindle the cherished memories of NBA Street aficionados while captivating a new generation of gamers with its contemporary and engaging gameplay.

