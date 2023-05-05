After months of anticipation and social media teasing, fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty can finally rejoice! The popular teen drama series, based on Jenny Han’s book trilogy of the same name, is set to premiere its second season on Amazon Prime Video.

On May 5th, Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released on July 14th. The initial drop will consist of three episodes, followed by weekly releases of new episodes until the season finale on August 18th, per E! News.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered in August 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite. The show follows the story of Belly Conklin, a teenage girl spending her summers at a beach house with her mother and her mother’s best friend, Susannah, and Susannah’s two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. Over the course of the summer, Belly develops a crush on Conrad, but her feelings are complicated by his on-again, off-again relationship with her best friend, Marly.

The second season promises to continue exploring the complicated relationships and emotions that the characters of The Summer I Turned Pretty” experience. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite characters, as well as the introduction of new ones. The series has already gained a massive following due to its relatable characters, beautiful setting, and heartwarming storylines.

Overall, fans of hit show have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season. With a release date now confirmed, viewers can start counting down the days until they can once again escape to the idyllic beach setting and immerse themselves in the lives of Belly and the Fisher brothers.