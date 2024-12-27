The New Year is upon us, so we wanted to take a look back at the best sports video games of 2024. This year was certainly an interesting one for the genre. We saw the return of some popular franchises, and of course, the latest installment of popular franchises. But which game felt the most fun to play? We created a list of our top best sports video games of 2024.

What Are The Best Sports Video Games of 2024?

1. EA Sports College Football 25

Despite not making an appearance at The Game Awards 2024, College Football 25 is the best sports video game of the year. NCAA Football fans had to wait over 10 years to play the newest CFB game from EA Sports, and it didn't disappoint.

Despite running on Frostbite Engine, which feels awkward in Madden, the gameplay of CFB 25 feels good. Player movement feels fast, spins actually work, and the new Advanced Passing system feels great. It's not perfect, but it's a lot better than EA Sports' football title, Madden 25.

Dynasty Mode doesn't feel as repetitive as Franchise because you're always looking for your next player. You might have a 5-star QB now in his Sophomore season, but that kid could either go pro or transfer to another school in the future. You need to constantly think about every aspect of your team, from the roster to the coaches.

And if you do not want to play with one of the 134 FBS schools, feel free to create one with TeamBuilder. In the future, we hope EA Sports improves this feature, or better yet, just puts it in the game. Nevertheless, there's a lot of variety to make College Football 25 feel fresh the whole year round.

2. NBA 2K25

The NBA 2K series remains strong thanks to its newest addition, NBA 2K25. Still powered by ProPLAY technology, 2K25 offers a familiar gameplay experience to its predecessor but greatly improved in many ways. For example, the new shot cancelling mechanic makes it easier to break out of a shot and make a move. I can either move past the defender, or pass it to an open teammate.

Another feature I enjoyed in MyCAREER especially was the improved AI logic. On offense, I felt more relaxed when passing the ball to my teammates, and less worried about them making low IQ moves. Furthermore, the new Pro Stick Rhythm shooting adds yet another way for players to score points. While I've never mastered it, I'll never complain about developers looking for new ways to improve their system.

We could also go into the vastness of modes like MyNBA, which offers six different starting points for the player. While the new Steph Era does not feel as impactful as say the LeBron or Jordan Era, it's still an important time in NBA history.

Overall, NBA 2K25 is one of the best sports games of 2024.

3. EA Sports F1 24

Codemasters has been one of the few developers to consistently release quality racing titles, and F1 24 is a symbol of that. Before F1 24, I always preferred the My Team mode. But now, the New Driver Career seems to be the only mode I play. Being able to play as one of the 20 official drivers in Formula 1 gives you the chance to see your favorite drivers dominate the league.

And although you're just a driver instead of the team manager in My Team, you still have plenty of control over your team's strategies. However, you're not only competing with other teams, but the other driver on your team. You'll feel even more incentivized to perform better and outmatch your teammate. And if things don't work out, you can always attend a secret metting and join a new team later on.

Overall, F1 24 offers a true Formula 1 experience. Its gameplay and graphics alone make it worthwhile addition to your library.

4. WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 may feel like an XL-Sized Expansion, but it still offers more content than most sports games out there. Between the story-driven MyRISE mode, a new Showcase Mode story, and improvements to almost every existing match type make this game feel more complete than its predecessors. And of course, it does all this while providing a fun gameplay experience.

And speaking of gameplay, this year's WWE 2K title offers more polish than ever. Movement feels more fluid and there's more control over your experience. For example, MyFACTION Wrestlers can now be used in other modes and MyGM received a lot of love.

Overall, WWE 2K24 makes for another great addition to a fantastic franchise.

5. TopSpin 2K25

We may not have given TopSpin 2K25 the best review score, but we mainly placed it here, thanks to the series' return. And speaking of our review, we didn't knock the game because of its gameplay. Instead, if the game contained more modes, then we would have given it a higher rating.

But in terms of gameplay, TopSpin 2K25 is fun, and perfect for casual players and fans of the sport. It also feels easy to pick up and play. If you need practice, check out the TopSpin academy mode to learn how do all sorts of tricks.

Furthermore, TopSpin 2K25 offers a lot of match types and maps to play on. You can take to these courts with a pro like Serena Williams, or with your own created MyPLAYER. And trust me, we may have given TopSpin a 6.5, but let that also be an indication of the overall quality of sports video games out right now.

Overall, that wraps our list of the top 5 best sports video games of 2024. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing what games we'll play next year.

