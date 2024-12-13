We've got the full list of results and winners from The Game Awards 2024 (TGA 2024) show. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the show, which began back in 2014. But who are this year's candidates, and who are our winners? Let's take a look at The Game Awards (TGA) 2024 Results and Winners.
The Game Awards 2024 Winners: TGA 2024 Results
The Game Awards 2024 Winners include:
TGA 2024 Game of The Year:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Lika A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- Senua's Saga: HellBlade 2
- Silent Hill 2
TGA 2024 Results – Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- Neva
Best Score & Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: HellBlade 2
- Silent Hill 2
TGA 2024 Results – Best Performance
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzales, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergins, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Innovation In Accesssibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer The Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: HellBlade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
TGA 2024 Results – Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and The Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
TGA 2024 Results – Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellslinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
TGA 2024 Results – Best RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
Best Fighting
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Gran Blue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Family
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
TGA 2024 Results – Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- TopSpin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
TGA 2024 Results – Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like A Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of The Year
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techo Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33/Neta Shapira
- Aleksib/Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy/Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker/Lee Sang-hyeok
- Zywoo/Mathieu Herbaut
- ZMJJK/Zheng Yongkang
TGA 2024 Results – Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming – League of Legends
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- Navi – Counter-Strike 2
- T1 – League of Legends
- Team Liquid – DOTA 2
Player's Choice
- Black Myth Wukong
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Overall, that includes the results and winners of The Game Awards 2024. Sony's Astrobot dominated the show this year, receiving seven nominations and winning over half of them. Other big titles included Black Myth Wukong, Metaphor: Refantazio, Elden Ring's Shadow of Erdtree expansion, and more, which also made plenty of appearances.
Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.