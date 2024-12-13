We've got the full list of results and winners from The Game Awards 2024 (TGA 2024) show. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the show, which began back in 2014. But who are this year's candidates, and who are our winners? Let's take a look at The Game Awards (TGA) 2024 Results and Winners.

The Game Awards 2024 Winners: TGA 2024 Results

Expand Tweet

The Game Awards 2024 Winners include:

TGA 2024 Game of The Year:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Lika A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: Refantazio

Senua's Saga: HellBlade 2

Silent Hill 2

TGA 2024 Results – Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree

Metaphor: Refantazio

Neva

Best Score & Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: Refantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua's Saga: HellBlade 2

Silent Hill 2

TGA 2024 Results – Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzales, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergins, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation In Accesssibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer The Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: HellBlade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

TGA 2024 Results – Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

TGA 2024 Results – Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellslinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

TGA 2024 Results – Best RPG

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: Refantazio

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Gran Blue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Best Family

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

TGA 2024 Results – Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

TopSpin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

TGA 2024 Results – Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like A Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of The Year

Caseoh

Illojuan

Techo Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33/Neta Shapira

Aleksib/Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy/Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker/Lee Sang-hyeok

Zywoo/Mathieu Herbaut

ZMJJK/Zheng Yongkang

TGA 2024 Results – Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming – League of Legends

Gen.G – League of Legends

Navi – Counter-Strike 2

T1 – League of Legends

Team Liquid – DOTA 2

Player's Choice

Black Myth Wukong

Genshin Impact

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Overall, that includes the results and winners of The Game Awards 2024. Sony's Astrobot dominated the show this year, receiving seven nominations and winning over half of them. Other big titles included Black Myth Wukong, Metaphor: Refantazio, Elden Ring's Shadow of Erdtree expansion, and more, which also made plenty of appearances.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.