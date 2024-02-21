I'm sure necks and limbs don't twist that way.

Dead by Daylight (DBD)'s newest chapter, All Things Wicked, has just arrived in the game's Public Test Build. That means that players can now try out DBD's newest Killer, The Unknown, including its new Perks, as well as its strong and, quite frankly, terrifying powers.

Dead By Daylight (DBD)'s New Killer: The Unknown

The Unknown is a being beyond understanding, though many have tried.

The Unknown is the DBD's 35th killer, coming out right after Chucky. The Unknown has a Movement Speed of 115%, or 4.6 m/s, a Terror Radius of 32 meters, and an Average Height. As with all Killers, The Unknown has three Perks, designed to keep Survivors away from Generators, as well as chase after those who try to run away from it. We'll first be going through the Power of the Unknown, before talking about each of The Unknown's three Perks in DBD.

The UVX

Press the Power button to charge UVX. Once ready, press the Attack button to launch UVX, a bouncing Projectile which creates a Blast Area upon impact. Survivors become Hindered if touched by UVX while airborne. Survivors touching the Blast Area become Weakened. Weakened Survivors lose health states if touched by Blast Area. Survivors lose Weakened by successfully Staring Down The Unknown.

The UVX affects survivors in one of three ways. The first is if it directly impacts the Survivor. When this happens, the Survivor receives the Hindered debuff, slowing down their movement speed. If it instead lands on the ground, it will create a sizable Blast Area, which will Weaken all Survivors touched by it. If an already Weakened Survivor gets hit by the Blast Area, they will instead go down one health state.

The Killer can use this Power to Down Survivors from a distance, similar to what the Huntress or the Trickster does. Unlike the Huntress, however, the Killer will have to hit the Survivor twice with the Blast Area to take them down. Players can also opt to just hit the Survivor directly, slowing them down and allowing The Unknown to do a normal attack on them.

Special Powers: Hallucinations and Teleport

The Unknown will intermittently create Hallucinations. Hallucinations cannot be created while charging UVX, performing interactions, or in proximity to map objects like hooks. Whenever Survivors are touched by Blast Area or otherwise become Weakened, the next Hallucination's spawn time decreases by 10 seconds.

The Unknown can teleport to Hallucinations, leaving behind a temporary Decoy. Survivors can remove Hallucinations from the Trial with the Dispel ability. Weakened Survivors take longer to Dispel. If Dispel is not completed, Survivors become Weakened and trigger Killer Instinct.

Hallucinations act similarly to the Doctor's Illusionary Doctors or the Hag's activated Traps. Players will see a clone of The Unknown just standing. Although these Hallucinations are basically harmless, they allow the Unknown to almost instantly teleport to targeted Hallucinations. That means that if a Survivor is being chased, the Unknown can teleport to a nearby Hallucination to surprise the Survivor.

Of course, Survivors are not powerless before the Hallucinations. They can choose to Dispel Hallucinations, with Weakened Survivors taking longer to Dispel them. Once a Survivor has started Dispelling a Hallucination, however, they must finish it, or else they will be Weakened. Not only that, but they will also trigger Killer Instinct.

Now, let's talk about The Unknown's perks in DBD.

Unbound

This perk activates for 24/27/30 seconds after a Survivor becomes injured by any means. After vaulting a window, you gain 5% Haste for 10 seconds. This effect cannot stack with itself.

Unbound is a chase Perk and allows the Killer to quickly close the distance with an injured Survivor. This is good for Killers that have ranged capabilities, like the Unknown or the Huntress. The only downside is that the Killer has to vault through a window to experience the Haste.

Unforeseen

When you perform the Break action on a Generator, your Terror Radius transfers to the Generator for 22/26/30 seconds and its radius is set to 32/32/32 meters. You gain Undetectable for that duration. Then, this Perk goes on cool-down for 30/30/30 seconds.

While it appears to be a weird Perk at first, this does have its uses. For example, uninformed Survivors will likely stay away from the Generator, since the killer's Terror Radius is on it. This allows the Killer to sneak up on the unsuspecting Survivors, as he is Undetectable during the duration. This does mean, however, that the Killer will have to be constantly Breaking Generators.

Undone

When a Survivor misses a healing or repair Skill Check, gain 3 Tokens, up to a maximum of 18/24/30 Tokens. When you perform the Break action on a Generator, if you have any Tokens, consume all of them. For each Token consumed, the Generator loses 1% total progress and then becomes blocked for 1 second. Then, once the Generator is unblocked, it starts regressing. This Perk goes on cooldown for 60 seconds.

This perk is The Unknown's strongest Perk, as it is both blocks and regresses Generators. Once activated, it can regress a Generator by up to 30% of its total progress, while also blocking it for up to 30 seconds. This makes it strong against Survivors who are rushing to repair generators and works great with other Perks or Add-ons that make Skill Checks harder.

That's all the information we have so far about DBD's new Killer The Unknown, as well as its perks. Other changes that are coming to the game, such as buffs or nerfs, are available to see on the current PTB Patch Notes. All Things Wicked launches on March 12, 2024. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.